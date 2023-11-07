Matt Rhule Slams Michigan In Blunt Fashion

Videos by OutKick

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule took a not-so-subtle shot at the Michigan Wolverines and the program’s cheating allegations.

Michigan continues to face massive scrutiny amid allegations Connor Stalions oversaw a massive sign stealing and cheating operation. Stalions, known as CIA Stalions to some, resigned last week and attempted to pin all the blame on himself.

It’s expected the Big Ten could attempt to punish Michigan in the very near future, and that would spark a big legal battle between UM and the conference.

While it remains to be seen what will happen with Jim Harbaugh and his team, Matt Rhule took a shot at the Wolverines, despite not naming them.

Matt Rhule rips Michigan amid cheating scandal.

“I feel bad for our players, so we’re sitting at 5-4, we own 5-4. But we had one game where the team scouted us, we’ve had two games where replay was wrong. I mean that’s tough to swallow. But you know what, we are where we are, and the issues about giving up sacks and turning the ball over, those are the main issues that we’re gonna work on controlling,” Rhule said during his Monday press conference when talking about Nebraska’s season (via On3.com). Michigan beat the Cornhuskers 45-7 earlier in the season.

He’s now the second coach to come out swinging against Michigan, even if he didn’t name them. Purdue coach Ryan Walters came right out and said he’d seen proof the Wolverines cheated and it wasn’t simply allegations.

Matt Rhule takes shot at Michigan amid cheating allegations. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“It’s unfortunate. What’s crazy is they weren’t allegations. It happened. There’s video evidence. There’s ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact that they were at a number of our games, so we’ve had to teach our guys a new language in terms of some signals,” Walters said last week.

Now, Rhule is a second voice to come out and slam Michigan, even if he didn’t directly name the team in Ann Arbor.

Don’t expect the criticism to stop.

Anyone who thinks people are going to stop talking about Michigan’s alleged cheating scandal is kidding themselves.

Ryan Walters came out swinging, Matt Rhule has now taken his shot and there will almost certainly be more. The sniping will get much worse if the Big Ten doesn’t move in and do something.

Teams have been pleading with the conference and commissioner Tony Petitti to punish Harbaugh and the Wolverines. The situation is a true tinderbox, and it will only get worse the more time drags on without a resolution.

Another CRAZY Connor Stalions video from the 2022 Michigan State game.



Caught on camera telling Jim Harbaugh "that's pressure" right before MSU brings edge pressure on the next play.



What excuse will Michigan fans have for this one? pic.twitter.com/BQLfbOrLqU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2023

Next up for Michigan is Penn State this weekend. The postgame handshake between Walters and Harbaugh was VERY icy. I expect the exact same from James Franklin. Buckle up for chaos Saturday, and send me your thoughts on Harbaugh to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.