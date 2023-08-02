Videos by OutKick

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has had an interesting start to his first fall camp back on the collegiate football level. The 48-year-old made two big decisions on Day 1.

Rhule sent wide receiver Joshua Fleeks (who first committed to him at Baylor in 2018) home for being overweight. He will be held out indefinitely until he can get back into playing shape.

Rhule also announced that Cornhuskers starting safety Myles Farmer was suspended. A specific reason was not given, just that he failed to adhere to team standards and that it was a result of “little things.”

The door was left open for Farmer to return to the program, but Rhule said that it was up to the fifth-year junior to meet expectations if he wanted to get back on the field.

It’s so hard when you have a new coach and they have different standards than you’re used to. We’ve been patient with a lot of guys. We’ll see what happens with Myles. — Matt Rhule

Farmer, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2019, started 11 games for Nebraska in 2022 and made 73 tackles. He was later cited by Lincoln police for Driving Under the Influence in November and spent seven days on house arrest after pleading no contest.

The previous Huskers staff suspended Farmer as a result. That incident did not correlate to his most recent suspension under the new regime, but it surely did not help his case.

Although Farmer had an opportunity to get back on the field, he decided not to do so.

Matt Rhule’s starting safety was suspended and bounced.

Nebraska safety Myles Farmer entered the transfer portal. It was reported Wednesday morning that he had left the program.

Nebraska starting safety Myles Farmer has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned.



Farmer ranked second on the Cornhuskers last season with 73 tackles.https://t.co/gLo139Aly5 pic.twitter.com/rgPYvnUGru — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 2, 2023

Farmer could return to Nebraska, though that seems unlikely. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next program and could prove to be an impact player elsewhere.

His time in Lincoln, however, is over. Rhule’s first few days of the fall have been strange.