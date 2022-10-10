Matt Rhule is officially out as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers after posting an 11-27 overall record in a little over two seasons at the helm. After his firing became official, it didn’t take long for the rumors to start circulating about where he may coach next.
After a failed stint as an NFL head coach, football fans are rightfully convinced that if he wants another head coaching job he’ll have to jump back into the college ranks.
While there are already a few notable jobs open at the Power Five level, many college football fans think Rhule would be a great fit at a school not yet looking for a new head coach, and that’s Auburn.
Bryan Harsin’s seat in Auburn has been on fire dating back to last season, and he could very well lose his job if the Tigers don’t pull off an upset at Ole Miss this Saturday. It would be an ideal time for Auburn to cut ties with Harsin as it heads into a bye week after its trip to Oxford.
With that in mind, some fans see Rhule as a great fit as the next head coach at Auburn.
As former Alabama QB turned analyst Greg McElroy points out, however, Rhule may not be in a hurry to get back into coaching. Rhule is owed $40 million from the Panthers after they initially signed him to a lengthy contract to come to Charlotte in the first place.
While Rhule’s overall record of 47-43 as a head coach in college may not look all that glamorous, he helped turn around not one but two programs during his time at the college level.
Rhule’s first head coaching gig was at Temple and after going 2-10 in his first season, the Owls went 6-6 in year two and had back-to-back 10-win seasons in his final two seasons in Philadelphia.
His next stop was Baylor, where he had a similar story.
After winning just one game in 2017, Rhule led the Bears to a 7-6 mark in 2018 and an 11-win season in 2019 before taking his talents to the NFL.
This would be amazing. It’s Harsin 2.0. Rhule has said in multiple interviews that he’s not into recruiting and Aurburn’s two biggest rivals are Georgia and Bama. The boosters there are not going to be satisfied with top 25 recruiting classes of 3 stars that fit the system that can be coached up that’s literally the reason they want to fire the current coach.
As a fan of a SEC west team not nelamed Auburn I would love this hire cause in two or three years they would be right back to where they are now conducting another coaching hire.