Here’s What We Know About Hockey Player Adam Johnson’s Death

Professional hockey player Matt Petgrave was involved in an incident that resulted in the death of a player on the ice Saturday during an Elite Ice Hockey League game in the United Kingdom.

Petgrave kicked and sliced former NHL player Adam Johnson in the throat, leading to his death.

Police are investigating the death. The video evidence aired on television live:

Legacy media outlets like the Daily Mail have since called the incident an unfortunate “accident,” suggesting Petgrave should not be held accountable.

There is obviously a lot here. The situation has already become racialized with reporters from the Daily Beast blaming the outrage on “right-wing grifters” trying to capitalize on a black man killing a white man.

Got that? According to the Daily Beast, it’s the right who is grifting.

Nonetheless, we will just discuss the facts:

From the video, it appears evident the two players were about to collide, yes, accidentally. However, Petgrave responded by shoving his foot, in the air, toward Johnson’s upper body.

The kung-fu-style reaction is not a hockey play nor a natural reflex when about to crash into another skater.

Petgrave chose, albeit in a split second, to use his skate as a defense. His decision was reckless, showed a disregard for player safety, and cost an opponent his life.

Whether UK officials determine the matter to be an act of manslaughter, they should not overlook the incident as part of the setting: a professional sports competition.

Society often minimizes violence when it takes place among professional athletes in a game — as do law enforcement agencies.

Fans cheer when physical altercations break out in the NHL. They call the police when physical altercations break out elsewhere.

Now, we understand that two athletes punching each other in competition, which is technically not a crime, is not exactly the same as two civilians punching each other in the streets.

That said, there should be a line in which leagues and police treat crimes in sports the same as crimes in public.

For example, Browns linebacker Myles Garrett swung a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in 2019 on national television. Garrett made contact. He used a large, solid object to harm Rudolph. Garrett would have been arrested immediately if he had done that anywhere other than the football field. Yet he faced only discipline from his employer.

Garrett did not deserve an exemption from assaulting someone because it happened during an NFL competition.

So, we are willing to let the legal process play out before calling Petgrave to face specific charges. But a strict legal process should play out.