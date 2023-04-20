Videos by OutKick

Darius Slay and Matt Patricia had beef, but Nick Sirianni says that it has been squashed. Spicy!

As the Eagles come off of their Super Bowl LVI appearance, they added the latter to their staff on Thursday. Philadelphia’s website first leaked the news by accidentally jumping the gun with its update, and the hire was announced later in the afternoon.

Matt Patricia is the newest senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 48-year-old heads west to the City of Brotherly Love after a tumultuous year in New England. Prior to his return to the Patriots, after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017, Patricia spent 43 games as the head coach of the Lions in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

That is where Slay comes into the equation.

Patricia went 13-29-1 while in Detroit and multiple former players have spoken out negatively about their time under his guidance. Kerryon Johnson is the most recent.

Quandre Diggs was before Johnson.

Slay, who currently plays for the Eagles, was before Diggs.

Slay also did not hold back during an incendiary interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press back in 2020. One particular incident stood out which caused him to lose all respect for Patricia.

He told me in front of the whole team, in the team meeting room, showed clips of me in practice getting a ball caught on me or so in practice. I posted a picture (of a wide receiver on social media), and he told me, stop sucking this man’s private. So I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ I’m like, ‘Hold up.’ Where I’m from, that don’t fly. Cause I wouldn’t say that to him. I wouldn’t say to him to stop you know what to Bill Belichick. I wouldn’t do that. That’s just not me as a man. That’s disrespectful to me and so from there on it was done with. — Darius Slay, via the Detroit Free Press

Taking Slay at his word, that was the end of their relationship …

Darius Slay and Matt Patricia are back together.

Slay was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia in March of 2020. Patricia was hired on Thursday.

While one might not think that the beef between Slay and Patricia is water under the bridge, Sirianni says that the beef between Slay and Patricia is water under the bridge. He checked.

Of course, like you do with anything, you go through and you talk to guys and you make sure that everybody is comfortable with it. I had conversations with Slay. Obviously, I had conversations with Coach Patricia. I know it’ll be a good working relationship for us when that happens. — Nick Sirianni

Slay and Patricia have been apart from one another for just over two years now. The hatchet has, according to Sirianni, been buried. But has it really? Spicy!