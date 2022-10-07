Hilarity Ensues As Matt Leinart Returns To USC And Tries To Get Recognized By Students

Matt Leinart is one of the most famous quarterbacks in University of Southern California football history. However, now that he is much closer to 40 than he is his playing days, his fame has dwindled.

Leinart found that out the hard way earlier this week.

Back in the early 2000s, when USC was the king of college football, the Trojans’ quarterback was an A-list celebrity in Los Angeles. B-list, at the very least.

The Rams were in St. Louis, the Raiders were in Oakland and the Chargers were in San Diego. L.A. didn’t have a pro team, so USC was it and they couldn’t stop winning.

As a result, Leinart was the guy. He and Reggie Bush were the two biggest faces of the program and helped lead Pete Carroll’s Trojans to back-to-back national titles in 2003 and 2004. They fell just inches short to Texas in 2005 after a 12-0 regular season.

During those years that he was on campus, every single student knew who Leinart was. That is not the case today.

Leinart, who is currently an on-air analyst for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, recently went back to USC to find out if the “kids” these days know who he is since he is now “old as hell.” Many of them did not.

Do you know who wore No. 11 for USC football? Do you know who the quarterback was for the infamous ‘Bush Push’ play?

He is the answer to both.

Some of the students did not even stop for Leinart. Of those who did, it was mixed results. Many of them looked at the the Trojan legend like he was crazy. A few were quick to point out that he is him.

Decided to see if the kids at @USC still know a thing or two about #11… spoiler alert, turns out I’m old!@USC_Athletics @uscfb pic.twitter.com/he6dfBBGen — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) October 6, 2022

While Leinart’s glory days may be behind him, the students who did not know who he was are exactly the students that one might assume would not know who he was. Those who knew who he was were more of his target audience, if you will.

Old or not, washed up or not, Leinart’s number is retired at USC. His legend lives forever.