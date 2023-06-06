Videos by OutKick

Cole Leinart, the son of former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, isn’t a lefty like his father but the apple didn’t fall far from the tree in regard to arm talent. Although he is only 16 years old, he is well on his way to big things.

Leinart, a Class of 2026 recruit, will begin his sophomore year at Mater Dei in the fall. The legendary west coast football powerhouse has produced Bryce Young, Matt Barkley, J.T. Daniels, Amon-Ra St. Brown and countless other top college football and NFL talents, including Cole’s dad.

Elijah Brown, a four-star Stanford commit, is locked into the starting job for the Monarchs this fall, but Leinart is waiting in the wings. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound signal-caller is ready when called upon.

If not this year, then next!

Leinart spent last year on the the undefeated freshman team and lit up opposing defenses all fall.

As a result of his play, athletic ceiling, and last name, Leinart already has offers from Arizona, Utah, SMU, Georgia Southern, Colorado, UNLV, Pittsburgh, Georgia, and USC. It’s still super early in his recruitment, but the Trojans have to be considered the frontrunners based on history alone.

With that being said, as Leinart continues to ball out on the gridiron, his offer sheet will only continue to grow. He could very well end up as the top quarterback in the class when it’s all said and done.

Leinart saw some time on the varsity team at the end of his freshman season and his first touchdown was a laser into a tight window across the middle.

His arm talent only continues to turn heads as he looks ahead to year two. Leinart recently shared a clip from Mater Dei’s spring game and, wow.

He stepped up in the pocket as it collapsed and unleashed a bomb back across his body for six.

Cole Leinart is a well-rounded athlete.

Not only does Leinart carry a big frame like his father, they both have sneaky wheels. Matt was always able to get things done with his feet when necessary, and Cole is no different.

The unexpected speed was on full display during the spring game!

In addition to football, Leinart also takes after his mother, Brynn Cameron. The former USC women’s hoops star passed down her handles and shooting to her son.

Leinart was already able to dunk in the eighth grade and has unlimited range with his jumper. It is not unrealistic to think that he could play both sports in college, as it has been done before.

However, football is the focus and Leinart is going places. You can’t teach DNA!