Matt Leinart Trolls Dan Orlovsky For Wearing Short Shorts During…. The Summer?

Matt Leinart and Dan Orlovsky are perhaps more similar than they are different. However, the former would not be caught dead in shorts as short as the latter, apparently.

Leinart, who was drafted No. 10 overall during the 2006 NFL Draft, stands 6-foot-5, 225 pounds and played eight years in the NFL before becoming an analyst with Fox. Orlovsky, who went in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft, stands 6-foot-5, 220 pounds and played 13 years in the NFL before becoming an analyst with ESPN.

Leinart currently resides in California. Orlovsky currently resides in Connecticut.

The latter swung by Staples High School (go Wreckers) on Monday night as the football team was wrapping up its youth camp. As the day came to a close, Orlovsky took the chance to prove that he’s still got it.

To do so, he threw a football from the 20-yard-line and drained the crossbar, which was the second time in the same week that he was able to show off his arm and the accuracy that led him to play more than a decade with the Lions, Texans, Colts, Buccaneers and Rams. It was a dot. Right on the money!

Two in one week🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/wKdhiUHmT6 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 18, 2023

Dan Orlovsky’s outfit is pretty standard for summer in New England.

He was rocking flip flops, mesh shorts, a t-shirt and backwards lid.

Leinart — on the opposite coast — did not seem to appreciate the length of Orlovsky’s shorts and replied back with a question. Rather, a troll.

How small those shorts tho? — Matt Leinart, via Twitter

The tone to Leinart’s response is curious.

As someone who has lived both in Westport, Connecticut (where Orlovsky resides today) and Manhattan Beach, California (where Leinart resides today), I have seen shorts that short first-hand in both locations. I am not quite sure what Leinart was trying to say or why he took issue with the length.

Perhaps it is a little different when you’re 6-foot-5?