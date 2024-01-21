Matt LaFleur Shares Brutal Comment About Anders Carlson After His Kicker Doomed The Packers

Videos by OutKick

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur knew as soon as kicker Anders Carlson entered the game, things could go south.

Last night, the coach and kicker lost to the San Francisco 49ers 24-21 in the NFC Divisional round. Getting that far in the playoffs was an accomplishment in itself, since the Packers entered the postseason as the No. 7 seed.

Furthermore, the Pack led 21-17 with just six minutes left. Green Bay drove the ball to the San Francisco 24-yard line, and then lined up for a 41-yard field goal attempt.

Insert Carlson, who had an up and down year. He made 27 of 33 field goal attempts and 34 of 39 extra points. Not too shabby, but noticeably inconsistent.

Earlier in the game, Carlson had nailed a pair of 29-yard field goals and an extra point. So when LaFleur sent out his kicker for a 41-yarder, he felt fairly confident that his kicker found a rhythm.

Instead, Carlson shanked the kick wide left, failing to extend the Packers’ lead. Thanks to that failed attempt, he’s missed a field goal or extra point in 10 of his last 12 games.

Shortly after the kick missed its target, Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi said that LaFleur doesn’t exude much confidence in his kicker. In fact, he feels a need to call on a supernatural power whenever Carlson steps on the field.

INSANE… #Packers HC Matt LaFleur talking about his kicker Anders Carlson



“WHEN HE GOES OUT THERE, I JUST PRAY”



💀💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/TT5O0gRPUe — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 21, 2024

“[LaFleur] basically said, ‘When he goes out there, I just pray,'” Rinaldi said.

As Prince Zuko from “Avatar: The Last Airbender” would say, “That’s rough buddy.”

To make matters worse, San Francisco scored the game-winning touchdown on the ensuing drive. It would have been a tying touchdown if Carlson converted the kick. But that didn’t happen.

When clutch situations arise, coaches want to know they’ve got a kicker they can trust. LaFleur doesn’t seem to have that luxury at the moment.