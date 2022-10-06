The top two-ranked high school football teams in the country are playing for the 12th time since 2000 on Friday and tickets are not cheap. In fact, tickets cost more than a lot of college games this weekend.
For the first time since 2019, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) will face Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. The last time that they met, D.J. Uiagalelei led the Braves to a five-point win over Bryce Young and the Monarchs in the Southern Section Division 1 championship.
The rivalry is real.
On Friday, Mater Dei will host St. John Bosco at the Santa Ana Bowl. It is a city-owned and operated stadium that can hold 9,000 fans. Capacity will be at or even above that number this weekend.
Team members and families were given a head start for tickets over the weekend and they needed it. Minutes — if not seconds —after general tickets became available earlier this week, at $10 a piece, the game was sold out.
Friday’s matchup will feature a combined 70 (!!) players who have received at least one Division-I, FBS scholarship offer. The Braves have 38 and the Monarchs have 32. 48 of those 70 players are rated as a three-star recruit or higher.
As a result, tickets to the meeting between No. 1 vs. No. 2 are a hot commodity, to say the least.
Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco football ticket prices are OUTRAGEOUS.
Resale prices listed on sites like OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace and otherwise cost upwards of $500!
Scalpers in O.C. are selling game tickets to the Mater Dei game due to Scupulous ticket sales offered by Mater Dei High School.https://t.co/QvXrQmihLg pic.twitter.com/zb0a3zvZnQ— Arnold Mazon (@ArnoldMazon) October 4, 2022
While those prices may seem too insane to believe, at least one ticket has been purchased at $200. So they’re selling despite the insane mark-up!
Paying more than $50 for a regular season high school game is pretty wild. But the product should be worth the tag.
St. John Bosco has outscored opponents 291-31 thus far this season. Mater Dei has outscored its first six opponents 207-61. It is going to be a dogfight and you can be there— for just a few hundred bucks!