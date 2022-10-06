The top two-ranked high school football teams in the country are playing for the 12th time since 2000 on Friday and tickets are not cheap. In fact, tickets cost more than a lot of college games this weekend.

For the first time since 2019, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) will face Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. The last time that they met, D.J. Uiagalelei led the Braves to a five-point win over Bryce Young and the Monarchs in the Southern Section Division 1 championship.

The rivalry is real.

On Friday, Mater Dei will host St. John Bosco at the Santa Ana Bowl. It is a city-owned and operated stadium that can hold 9,000 fans. Capacity will be at or even above that number this weekend.

Team members and families were given a head start for tickets over the weekend and they needed it. Minutes — if not seconds —after general tickets became available earlier this week, at $10 a piece, the game was sold out.

Friday’s matchup will feature a combined 70 (!!) players who have received at least one Division-I, FBS scholarship offer. The Braves have 38 and the Monarchs have 32. 48 of those 70 players are rated as a three-star recruit or higher.

As a result, tickets to the meeting between No. 1 vs. No. 2 are a hot commodity, to say the least.

Resale prices listed on sites like OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace and otherwise cost upwards of $500!

Scalpers in O.C. are selling game tickets to the Mater Dei game due to Scupulous ticket sales offered by Mater Dei High School.https://t.co/QvXrQmihLg pic.twitter.com/zb0a3zvZnQ — Arnold Mazon (@ArnoldMazon) October 4, 2022

While those prices may seem too insane to believe, at least one ticket has been purchased at $200. So they’re selling despite the insane mark-up!

Paying more than $50 for a regular season high school game is pretty wild. But the product should be worth the tag.

St. John Bosco has outscored opponents 291-31 thus far this season. Mater Dei has outscored its first six opponents 207-61. It is going to be a dogfight and you can be there— for just a few hundred bucks!