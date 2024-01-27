Social Media LOVES The New WWII Series ‘Masters Of The Air’

Videos by OutKick
The internet is obsessed with “Masters of the Air,” and that’s a win for the good guys.
The Apple TV+ series about American bomber crews raining death from above on the Nazis premiered Friday, and it couldn’t come at a better time.
People are desperate for something to unite around as our country feels very fractured. “Band of Brothers” brought people together after 9/11, and while I’d never compare the two situations, it’s safe to say unity is lacking these days.
“Masters of the Air” is an incredible true story about WWII heroes that will make you all proud to be Americans. Turns out that I’m not the only one who was amped up after I got an early look at it.
Viewers love “Masters of the Air.”
I found myself wondering as I sipped my Saturday morning coffee what the feedback and reactions would be online.
Would fans love it as much as I did? The answer is yes. X is currently flooded with overwhelming support for the story about the Bloody 100th.
Check out some of the awesome reactions below, and let me know your thoughts on the show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Are you interested yet? Can you not wait to rush to a TV and watch? Well, you’re definitely missing out if that’s not the case. It’s not a secret that I love history, and WWII history has always held a soft spot in my heart.
In large part it’s because my family member fought the Nazis as a bomber pilot before he gave his life fighting the communists in Korea.
We sent the best men in the country to free complete strangers and they did it without hesitation.
On Memorial Day, I remember my Uncle Connie.— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 29, 2023
He was a pilot in WWII and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross twice in the aftermath of D-Day.
He was recalled for Korea, and was shot down in 1952. Connie was never seen again.
He was 30 years old and only knew war. pic.twitter.com/tstFdmAsOd
Now, the story of what bomber crews had to endure is coming to the public in absolutely brutal and harrowing fashion.
They flew into enemy territory through insane German fighters and flak to hammer the targets on the ground. Many died and many became POWs. It was an insanely dangerous job, and those who made it home unscathed were nothing short of lucky.
“Masters of the Air” shows in downright unnerving fashion what combat in the air was like. There was nothing romantic or beautiful about it. It was bloody and unbelievably brutal.
I’m glad people are enjoying the series as much as I did. Trust me, there’s still a lot more to come. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.