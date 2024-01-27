Social Media LOVES The New WWII Series ‘Masters Of The Air’

Videos by OutKick

The internet is obsessed with “Masters of the Air,” and that’s a win for the good guys.

The Apple TV+ series about American bomber crews raining death from above on the Nazis premiered Friday, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

People are desperate for something to unite around as our country feels very fractured. “Band of Brothers” brought people together after 9/11, and while I’d never compare the two situations, it’s safe to say unity is lacking these days.

“Masters of the Air” is an incredible true story about WWII heroes that will make you all proud to be Americans. Turns out that I’m not the only one who was amped up after I got an early look at it.

Viewers love “Masters of the Air.”

I found myself wondering as I sipped my Saturday morning coffee what the feedback and reactions would be online.

Would fans love it as much as I did? The answer is yes. X is currently flooded with overwhelming support for the story about the Bloody 100th.

Check out some of the awesome reactions below

Nothing will ever come close to Band of Brothers but just watched the first episode of Masters of the Air and it looks like a good’en! #mastersoftheair pic.twitter.com/uTnoLOyOfW — christoph (@christoph2104) January 26, 2024

Watched the first episode of Masters of the Air —100th Bomb Group “Bloody Hundredth”



I’ll save my full opinion until the end of the series in March; I am definitely invested.



Though, the opening title music was not as good as Band of Brothers!



Your initial impressions? pic.twitter.com/fRaKWIJLgF — History Dame (@history_dame) January 27, 2024

watching Masters of the Air and I have never been more enraptured by a human than Austin Butler. this is a movie star. he could start a cult based off a downward look and a little smile. he is so powerful. how is this possible — Happy Andy Boyle (@andymboyle) January 27, 2024

The first 2 episodes of Masters of the Air were fucking fantastic. This sequence alone was nuts, can't wait to watch the rest of this show. pic.twitter.com/YkmlkthLnV — utorak (@Utorak007) January 27, 2024

Masters of the Air is a parade of ridiculous voices, it rocks pic.twitter.com/tgr1jgUl6z — Jane (@JaneOst_) January 26, 2024

Masters of the Air



WOW !!!



The 2 episodes just flew by – fab stuff pic.twitter.com/4ieQvulprj — WW2TV Paul Woodadge (@WW2TV) January 26, 2024

First impressions of Masters of the Air. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/en3JjcTyk7 — The History Underground (@history_under) January 26, 2024

The bar is set so high for MASTERS OF THE AIR, that I’m relieved the first episode was incredibly impressive. It can never be BAND OF BROTHERS (what can be?!), but I’m looking forward to seeing how close it can get. #MastersoftheAir pic.twitter.com/rfIVT6FIi6 — Hannah (@Han_So) January 26, 2024

Masters of the Air is a breathtakingly beautiful and gruesome masterpiece and raised my blood pressure more than once, like i was in those planes myself.



Callum Turner and Austin Butler are such great scene partners, already in love with Buck & Bucky ❤pic.twitter.com/pwSGFYhFRo — Tiff ♡ (@LetsAllCalmDwnn) January 26, 2024

Watched the first two episodes of Masters of the Air last night. Amazing so far. — Zoup 🇺🇸 (@NoZoup) January 27, 2024

Masters of the Air don't listen to the criticisms of the CGI or Brit bashing. What you have is a superbly made drama series, quality cast, and well scripted. Incredible scenes give you a real appreciation of the courage and sacrifices made. I can't recommend it enough, fabulous pic.twitter.com/hNScI0TDq2 — David D (@DavidDi73100612) January 27, 2024

Buck: “Why didn’t you tell me? Why didn’t you tell me it was like that?”

Bucky: “I didn’t know what to say. You seen it now.”



Masters of the Air came out on Apple TV at midnight, and I watched the first two episodes. It is a remarkable. The killer moment was Austin Butler,… pic.twitter.com/78Skd5gZGq — Sean Costello (@seanatlanticus) January 26, 2024

Watched both episodes of "Masters Of The Air" this evening and have to say that if this is the standard throughout its going to be a brilliant, brilliant series. #WeHaveWays #MastersOfTheAir pic.twitter.com/z5fulrbxhb — Steve Cook (@StevieSee1975) January 26, 2024

Are you interested yet? Can you not wait to rush to a TV and watch? Well, you’re definitely missing out if that’s not the case. It’s not a secret that I love history, and WWII history has always held a soft spot in my heart.

In large part it’s because my family member fought the Nazis as a bomber pilot before he gave his life fighting the communists in Korea.

We sent the best men in the country to free complete strangers and they did it without hesitation.

On Memorial Day, I remember my Uncle Connie.



He was a pilot in WWII and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross twice in the aftermath of D-Day.



He was recalled for Korea, and was shot down in 1952. Connie was never seen again.



He was 30 years old and only knew war. pic.twitter.com/tstFdmAsOd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 29, 2023

Now, the story of what bomber crews had to endure is coming to the public in absolutely brutal and harrowing fashion.

They flew into enemy territory through insane German fighters and flak to hammer the targets on the ground. Many died and many became POWs. It was an insanely dangerous job, and those who made it home unscathed were nothing short of lucky.

“Masters of the Air” shows in downright unnerving fashion what combat in the air was like. There was nothing romantic or beautiful about it. It was bloody and unbelievably brutal.

I’m glad people are enjoying the series as much as I did. Trust me, there’s still a lot more to come. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.