Are Anti-America Morons Purposely Trying To Tank The WWII Series ‘Masters Of The Air’?

Something fishy is going on with the score of “Masters of the Air” on Rotten Tomatoes.

The highly-anticipated Apple TV+ series about American bomber crews in WWII premiered last Friday, and the reaction was incredible.

Positive reviews flooded social media, and it appeared like just about everyone enjoyed it as much as I did when I got to watch it early.

Hell, I had multiple people even text me and email me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com with positive reactions. However, the score on Rotten Tomatoes is in a nosedive.

"Masters of the Air" is an incredible WWII series about bomber crews that brings "Band of Brothers" to the skies of Europe.



You'll cheer, laugh, cry and feel immense pride in our WWII heroes.



God bless the USA!



Is “Masters of the Air” sinking with viewers?

As of Monday morning, the audience score had dropped to a disappointing 69% on Rotten Tomatoes after originally sitting at 93% following its premiere.

While scores definitely fluctuate, a 24-point decline is virtually unheard of, if not borderline impossible to believe.

“Masters of the Air” is out here blowing a lead like it’s Dan Campbell and the Lions. Too soon?

“Masters of the Air” takes massive hit among viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. (Credit: Screenshot/Rotten Tomatoes score)

Is there some review bombing going on?

There’s really no explanation for the score falling off a cliff other than people are review bombing “Masters of the Air.”

For those of you who might not be familiar with the term, review bombing is when a small group of people get together and purposely give something horrible reviews to drag its scores down.

The creator of “True Detective: Night Country” accused fans of season one of doing it after the fourth season premiered.

There’s truly no other explanation for how a show’s approval rating drops 24 points in the span of a day or two. It makes no sense, and the fact all the other reviews and tweets are overwhelmingly positive.

Are people purposely trying to tank “Masters of the Air”? (Credit: Apple TV+)

The biggest question is who would be motivated to drag down a show that is unapologetically pro-America and honors our WWII heroes.

I truly don’t know the answer to that. Unlike the claim with “True Detective,” fans of “Band of Brothers” absolutely wouldn’t attempt to ruin “Masters of the Air.”

Why? Because they’re busy watching and tweeting about how awesome it is. Yet, the score keeps falling. It’s beyond strange, and it makes no sense. Imagine being the kind of person who hates a show that is about how badass bomber crews were during WWII? It’s downright sad.

That leads me to my final point. Ignore Rotten Tomatoes and whatever nonsense is going on. Definitely watch “Masters of the Air” if you love history. You won’t regret it. It’s still early in 2024, but it’s my early leader for show of the year. It’s dark, riveting and addicting. It will also have you damn proud of the men who defended freedom in WWII. Already watching? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.