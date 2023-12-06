Bone-Chilling Trailer Released For Steven Spielberg’s New WWII Series

Videos by OutKick

An ominous and bone-chilling new trailer is out for “Masters of the Air.”

The highly-anticipated WWII series from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman – the team responsible for “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” – premieres January 26 on Apple TV+, and it looks like it’s going to be the must-watch series of 2024.

“Masters of the Air” premieres January 26. (Credit: Apple TV+)

The plot of the nine-part limited series from Apple is described as follows:

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Does that get your pulse racing? Well, just wait until you see the latest preview. There’s no doubt this series is going to be amazing from start to finish.

Give it a watch below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“Masters of the Air” is going to be an unbelievable series.

There’s absolutely no chance this series is anything less than elite. The previous two series from the trio – “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” – are both great.

“BoB” is widely-considered the greatest war story ever told. I couldn’t agree more. I watch it a few times a year. There’s something about it that hits in a way no war story ever has before.

Now, viewers will be brought the story of the courageous bomber pilots who rained down death from above against Axis forces in Europe.

I couldn’t be more pumped, but I’m also a little bias. I had a family member who served as a bomber pilot in WWII in Europe before being killed in the same role in Korea.

On Memorial Day, I remember my Uncle Connie.



He was a pilot in WWII and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross twice in the aftermath of D-Day.



He was recalled for Korea, and was shot down in 1952. Connie was never seen again.



He was 30 years old and only knew war. pic.twitter.com/tstFdmAsOd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 29, 2023

There are countless movies and series about different ground units across many wars. There are very few about pilots.

Bomber pilots were tasked with flying through heavy air defenses and German fighters to hammer ground targets.

Many planes were shot to hell in the process. It was brutal in a way most people could never understand.

“Masters of the Air” looks incredible. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Now, the story of “Bloody Hundredth” will come to Apple TV+ starting January 26. America could use something to rally around like we rallied around “Band of Brothers” after 9/11. I can’t wait to see what we get with “Masters of the Air.” I can guarantee you we’ll have plenty of coverage. Let me know what you think of the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.