Apple Drops First Five Minutes Of New WWII Series About Bomber Pilots: VIDEO

The first five minutes of “Masters of the Air” is officially on the internet.

The Apple WWII series from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman – the men who brought the world “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” on HBO – premieres Friday on Apple TV+, and fans are expecting an awesome series.

I had the opportunity to watch the entire series early, and I was absolutely blown away. You can read my full review here.

"Masters of the Air" is an incredible WWII series about bomber crews that brings "Band of Brothers" to the skies of Europe.



You'll cheer, laugh, cry and feel immense pride in our WWII heroes.



God bless the USA!



Apple drops opening to “Masters of the Air.”

Well, Apple gave viewers a bit of a treat ahead of the Friday premiere. The tech giant dropped the first five minutes of the show so viewers could be introduced to the characters of “Masters of the Air.”

While there’s nothing blowing up in the five minute intro, it’s a nice look into the men the series will focus on.

You can watch it below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The series is dark, harrowing and outstanding.

I don’t want to say too much because I don’t want to ruin anything for people who will start watching Friday, but I can promise you’re going to like it if you enjoyed “BoB.”

There aren’t a ton of shows and movies that focus on the air war in Europe. “Masters of the Air” changes that, and it changes it in a huge way. Viewers will feel very connected to the men of the Eighth Air Force’s “Bloody 100th” as they rain death on the Germans from above.

“Masters of the Air” premieres January 26 on Apple TV+. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Being on a bomber crew during WWII was unbelievably dangerous. They flew in planes that weren’t pressurized, faced German flak, enemy fighters and many ended up dead or POWs.

Now, the stories of the brave bomber crews who played a huge role in winning WWII will be shared with millions of Americans.

As I’ve said a few times, I’m very biased because I had a family member who was a bomber pilot in WWII and earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses.

On Memorial Day, I remember my Uncle Connie.



He was a pilot in WWII and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross twice in the aftermath of D-Day.



He was recalled for Korea, and was shot down in 1952. Connie was never seen again.



You can catch “Masters of the Air” starting Friday, and definitely hit me with your reactions or thoughts on the show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.