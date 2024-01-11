Awesome ‘Masters Of The Air’ Clip Teases Tense Chaos In New WWII Series About Bomber Crews

Videos by OutKick

A clip from “Masters of the Air” has hit the web, and it’s guaranteed to stoke excitement ahead of the show’s release.

The big budget WWII series from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman – the same men responsible for the classic hits “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” – premieres January 26th on Apple TV+, and it’s expected to possibly be the best show of 2024.

The plot of the series with Austin Butler is described as follows:

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

There’s already been a couple teasers and previews, and there’s now a clip from the premiere showing landing struggles, courtesy of IMDB.

“Masters of the Air” is going to be incredible.

Every single piece of content related to the WWII series that’s been dropped to promo it has been exceptional.

I have no doubt “Masters of the Air” is going to live up to the hype. Americans love war stories, and it’s from the same people that brought us the greatest war story ever told – “Band of Brothers.”

Instead of being about the ground wars in Europe and Japan, this series will be about the brutal air campaign unleashed on the Nazis.

Bomber crews had arguably the most dangerous job in WWII. They flew in unpressurized planes in freezing temps through heavy flak and German fighters to hammer the ground. It was a borderline miracle if a bomber crew made it through the war unscathed. It’s the kind of war people today can’t even imagine.

Stop and think about the horrors of flying at 20,000 feet and seeing flak fire shreds planes on your left and right and then the flak just stops. Next up is a wave of German fighters the machine gunners have to hold off, and if all hell breaks loose, the only option left is to jump out of the plane and hope like hell your parachute works.

“Masters of the Air” looks incredible. (Credit: Apple TV+)

As I’ve written many times, I’m also very interested because I had a family member – Connie – who served as a bomber pilot in WWII and earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses and many Air Medals.

He rained death on the Nazis from above and was later killed in Korea. Now, bomber crews will finally have their stories told in worthy fashion.

On Memorial Day, I remember my Uncle Connie.



He was a pilot in WWII and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross twice in the aftermath of D-Day.



He was recalled for Korea, and was shot down in 1952. Connie was never seen again.



He was 30 years old and only knew war. pic.twitter.com/tstFdmAsOd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 29, 2023

Keep checking back for updates on "Masters of the Air" as we have them, and check it out starting January 26 on Apple TV+.