‘Masters Of The Air’ Producer Reveals If ‘Band Of Brothers’ Remake Will Happen, Biggest Obstacle With New Series

Apple’s new WWII series “Masters of the Air” had one major issue to figure out:

Oxygen masks.

The series about American bomber crews in WWII has taken the entertainment world by storm following the first two episodes dropping this past Friday.

The series is unbelievably impressive in not just scale and acting, but in cinematography and every other aspect you can think of.

However, producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman had to figure out how viewers would be able to tell characters apart within the plane.

“Masters of the Air” had a unique issue with masks.

For those of you who don’t know, B-17 crews had to use oxygen masks because the bombers weren’t pressurized and flew at altitudes north of 20,000 feet. That meant guys had to be masked up, and that created a serious challenge.

“That was our biggest problem! Guys in masks. You can’t do anything where you can see their faces until they’re under 10,000 feet. You don’t want to keep slamming their names at you [to remind viewers who’s who]. You need to make the mission clear, what the stakes are, understand who the guys are and what they care about. So we recognized our biggest problems on the show were going to be in the air,” Goetzman told The Hollywood Reporter when talking about the show’s biggest issue.

As someone who has seen all of “Masters of the Air,” trust me when I say telling characters apart wasn’t an issue, and was handled in great fashion.

“Masters of the Air” is an awesome series. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Will there be a “Band of Brothers” remake?

Goetz also touched on possibly remaking “Band of Brothers,” and it sounds like it’s a hard pass from him, Hanks and Spielberg.

“I’m sure there’s somebody out there who would do it. We’re probably just doing motion picture things now,” the “Masters of the Air” producer responded when asked about potentially remaking “Band of Brothers” with as many as 20 episodes and a huge budget.

The correct answer is, “Absolutely not,” but Goetzman got the message across in polite fashion.

“Band of Brothers” is the greatest war story ever told, and shouldn’t be touched. All the money in the world can’t convince me otherwise.

It’s perfect. Don’t touch it. Don’t even consider touching it.

Finally, I truly can’t recommend “Masters of the Air” enough if you haven’t already started watching. It’s downright incredible, and I can promise you’re going to enjoy it. Have you already crushed the first two episodes? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and we can discuss!