Epic Trailer Released For Steven Spielberg’s New WWII Series ‘Masters Of The Air’

Videos by OutKick

The trailer for “Masters of the Air” is here, and it’s absolutely glorious.

The latest WWII series from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman – the people responsible for “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” – premieres January 26 on Apple TV+, and I couldn’t be more excited.

The plot of the third WWII series from the trio is described as follows:

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a brick wall, then I’m going to have to assume you simply don’t love history and great entertainment.

Check out the truly epic trailer below, and send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“Masters of the Air” looks outstanding.

Seriously, how fast is your heart beating right now? Hand up, my pulse is absolutely skyrocketing at the moment.

“Let’s rack them up and knock them down.”

What a line from Austin Butler’s character. Do you have goosebumps? I definitely do. I most certainly do.

Awesome “Masters of the Air” trailer drops. (Credit: Apple TV+)

There have been countless movies about the ground war in WWII. “Band of Brothers” is by far and away the best WWII story ever put on film, and “The Pacific” is also up there. However, there aren’t nearly as many series and movies about the air war.

Now, the people responsible for “BoB” will bring fans a series shining a light on the pilots who rained down death from above on the Axis Powers.

“Masters of the Air” premieres January 26. The series tells the story of bomber pilots in WWII. (Credit: Apple TV+)

I’m also extra excited because I had a family member who served as a pilot on a bomber in WWII in Europe, and absolutely smashed ground targets to beat back the Axis forces. He earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses for his actions in WWII, and he later was killed after being recalled to fight in Korea.

Now, the story of the heroic bomber teams will be told by the same people who brought us the greatest WWII story ever told.

On Memorial Day, I remember my Uncle Connie.



He was a pilot in WWII and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross twice in the aftermath of D-Day.



He was recalled for Korea, and was shot down in 1952. Connie was never seen again.



He was 30 years old and only knew war. pic.twitter.com/tstFdmAsOd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 29, 2023

I can’t wait, and no matter what I need to do to catch every episode the second they drop, I will do it. I have a feeling many of you reading this feel the same way. Send me your trailer reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.