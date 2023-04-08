Masters Odds Plus 1 Golfer Worth Backing After The Cut

Videos by OutKick

The weather has become the biggest story at The Masters Tournament 2023 entering Saturday aka Moving Day. Round 2’s conclusion was pushed back to Saturday morning due to a weather delay at Augusta National Golf Club Friday.

Brooks Koepka (+165) has a 2-stroke lead on the field after 36 holes with World No. 3 Jon Rahm lurking (+140) at 10-under par. Third-place with the “(A)” next to his name is current U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett (+4000) at 8-under.

Tiger Woods eked under the 4-over par cut line thanks to three Justin Thomas bogeys in his four final holes of his 2nd round. It’s Tiger’s 23rd consecutive cut made at the Masters and JT’s 1st missed cut at Augusta in

The Masters Tournament 2023 leaderboard after Round 2 courtesy of Masters.com.

The rest of the top-10 on the Masters leaderboard has golfers with multiple PGA Tour victories and major champions including Collin Morikawa (+1600), Jason Day (+2500), and Jordan Spieth (+2200).

Weather should continue to be a factor for the rest of the weekend at Augusta. Rain and thunderstorms are on the horizon for Saturday and the weather is dicey Sunday as well.

Masters Betting Odds Entering Round 3 (DraftKings)

Odds for the top-15 golfers at The Masters Tournament 2023 after the cut from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unfortunately, due to the weather delay, there aren’t any Round 3 head-to-head matchups to wager on at DraftKings. That said, I’ll add SHANE LOWRY TO FINISH TOP-10 (+180) to my 2023 Masters bet slip.

Entering Moving Day, Lowry is top-10. His Saturday group pairings are Justin Rose and Russell Henley for a 12:18 p.m. ET tee time Saturday. All three are tied with 4-under par score.

The Irishman is familiar with the rough course and weather conditions that will be on the weekend at Augusta. Lowry is +1.85 in total Strokes Gained in windy weather conditions over his career, which is 3rd in the field.

Shane Lowry plays his shot during the 2nd round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta in Georgia. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

He was T3 at the 2022 Masters and won The Open Championship 2019 by six strokes at Royal Portrush Golf Club in North Ireland. The 2019 Open also had windy weather and there was rain in the 1st two days of that event.

Lowry excels in the two most important areas of predicting success at Augusta.

BET: 0.25 unit on Shane Lowry to finish in the Top-10 of the 2023 Masters at DraftKings

