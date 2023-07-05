Masters Girl Is A Great American, Celebrates The 4th In Nashville, Salutes OutKick & Freedom

Videos by OutKick

I absolutely LOVE emails like the one that popped into the inbox at 1:27 a.m. ET.

It was from Charles Kikumoto, the father of the world-famous Masters Girl, Aaliyah Kikumoto, a Texas Tech dancer, and the husband of AJ Kikumoto, a former Denver Nuggets dancer. Charles just wanted to give us an update on how the family was celebrating freedom on the 4th and how the family loves OutKick.

Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto became a star at the 2023 Masters Tournament. / Instagram / Kikumoto Archive

“Happy 4th of July!! We love your stories, Outkick content and articles,” Charles writes. “Masters Girl & co. send a salute to y’all (including Zach [Dean] and Sean [Jo]) on the 4th from Nashville, TN.

“Celebrating our independence and freedom and honoring our country’s heroes. You guys did a great article a while back connecting the dots to Masters Girl’s mom!

“She says hello too below! Thank you for what you do and stand for! God bless America!!“

I’ll go ahead and speak for Zach and Sean Jo by saying that the OutKick Culture Department salutes the Kikumotos and the red, white and blue. This also proves why OutKick is so damn important to people across the USA — we’ll actually allow them to be proud of being American and celebrating freedom while the woke sites are looking for WNBA wokes to bash the country.

Isn’t it interesting how OutKick readers always seem like they’re having a blast with life? You go to other sites and it’s pure misery about how the world is out to get them. Meanwhile, I open the emails on July 5 and there are the Kikumotos sending thank yous for giving them a media outlet to celebrate living life.

Masters Girl checking out the action behind Brooks Koepka on No. 16. / Twitter/TikTok

Trust me, that doesn’t happen at ESPN.

The Kikumotos are about to make the OutKick Culture Department book a trip to Lubbock for some tailgating action. Something tells me Charles throws ragers before Big 12 contests.

Are you an American like Charles who wants to tell us thanks for what we do? Don’t be shy. Be proud to be living life to the fullest. Fight back against the wokes just like the Kikumotos.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Masters Girl and mom enjoying freedom in Nashville. via Mr. Kikumoto / submitted

Masters Girl saluting the red, white and blue. via Mr. Kikumoto / submitted

via Mr. Kikumoto / submitted