Masters Featured Pairing: PointsBet Sportsbook and Paige Spiranac

Outkick’s newest sportsbook partner, PointsBet, today announced its plans for the 86th Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club.

PointsBet, which currently operates in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, and Pennsylvania, will continue to work with its brand ambassador and Outkick Screencaps’ veteran Paige Spiranac, the most followed golfer on Instagram, to provide exclusive sports betting content throughout the Masters.

Here’s an example of the content that Paige and PointsBet will be bringing you this golf season:

.@PaigeSpiranac makes her picks for The Masters ⛳️



Think you have better picks than Paige? Place them on @pgatour Pick 'Em Live, powered by PointsBet! pic.twitter.com/khbTsbcp9o — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 6, 2022

Additionally, throughout this week, users can take advantage of a unique suite of boosters and in-play betting markets. Key markets available to users throughout the tournament will be Outright Winner, End of Round Leader, Longest Drive on Par 5s (for featured groups), Nearest to Pin on Par 3s (for featured groups), and Hole Performance (for key players). New users looking to take part in the 2022 Masters betting activity will also have access to PointsBet’s $2,000 risk-free offer. Outkick readers can now sign up with PointsBet using promo code OUTKICK to claim this offer and gain access to the best in-play betting markets for the 2022 Masters.

Bettors who like the challenge of a parlay can mix and match in PointsBet’s exclusive Masters Parlay Hub, which also offers a free daily parlay booster. Users will also find The Hustle Boost, which allows for a boost from +1000 to +1150 for any player to shoot in the 60s for all four rounds.

“The Masters experience is so phenomenal, it might somehow be underrated,” said Teddy Greenstein, PointsBet’s Senior Editor. “And on the heels of a thrilling March Madness, we’re fired up to couple our unique betting insights with content from golf’s most influential social figures to enhance how sports fans and bettors experience the world’s best tournament.”

“The majors are upon us, and there is no event more prestigious than the Masters. We are excited to continue to build on the momentum of an exciting few months on the sports calendar and present content unlike any other operator,” said Kyle Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer at PointsBet USA. “We are the home of in-play betting, and we will be there with you from the first tee shot to the final putt on Sunday.”