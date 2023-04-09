Masters 2023 Final Round Odds With 1 Head-To-Head Bet

Videos by OutKick

Sunday at The Masters Tournament 2023 is “A tradition unlike any other.” Jim Nantz will be on the call and Masters coverage will dominate sports on Sunday, April 9.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka (+110) is your 54-hole leader with a -11 score. The 2021 U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm (+165) is in the final group with Koepka while shooting a -9 through 54 holes.

The Masters Tournament 2023 leaderboard after three rounds courtesy of Masters.com.

This is the 1st 72-hole event Koepka has competed in since the 2022 Open Championship after he defected to the LIV Tour. Viktor Hovland (+600) picked up three strokes on these two on Moving Day and is 3rd at -8.

Aside from Koepka atop the leaderboard, the biggest story this weekend at Augusta has been the weather. The 3rd round was suspended Saturday due to inclement weather and wrapped up early Sunday morning.

Sunday weather forecast for the Masters Tournament#theMasters pic.twitter.com/PGW1wnAjxQ — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 9, 2023

Masters 2023 Betting Odds Entering Final Round

Odds for golfers in the top-10 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds for the top-10 entering the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patrick Cantlay (-135) > Viktor Hovland in “2-Ball, Round 4”

These two tee off at 11:24 p.m. ET. Again, Hovland is 3rd at -8 and Cantlay is 4th at -6. Both were scorching-hot on Moving Day: Cantlay shot a -4 in Round 3 and Hovland was -2 but had five straight birdies on the back-9.

But, according to DataGolf.com, Cantlay has better Strokes Gained (SG): Tee-to-Green than Hovland in the Masters (+3.32 vs. +2.71).

Hovland is +1.03 SG: Putting through 54 holes at Augusta and Cantlay is -0.24 SG: Putting. However, Cantlay had the 2nd-best Round 3 on the greens, with a +2.64 SG: Putting.

Patrick Cantlay putts on the 8th green during the 3rd round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If Cantlay’s hot putting continues on Sunday afternoon then it’s tough for anyone to beat him. Entering the Masters, Cantlay was 7th in my power rankings and 1st on my key stats model. Hovland was 17th in my Masters power rankings.

Cantlay is better scorer on Par 5s for this entire field and Hovland’s chipping woes could always cost him. Prior to the Masters, Hovland ranked 101st in SG: Around-the-Green. Augusta is known to have the trickiest greens on Tour.

BET: 0.25 unit on Patrick Cantlay (-135) > V. Hovland at DraftKings in a Round 4 matchup

Patrick Cantlay’s odds vs. Viktor Hovland in the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Complimentary Green Jacket Coverage

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.