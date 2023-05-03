Massive 30-foot High Ice Penis In Conception Bay Discovered By Man From Dildo, Newfoundland

Videos by OutKick

Now that’s one impressive ice dong.

A Dildo, Newfoundland explorer is being hailed as the Christopher Columbus of ice penises after his big find off off the Canadian coast. Ken Pretty, a photographer, knew exactly what was coming when he posted this giant ice rod to Facebook last week. “Guess I will get a few comments on this one,” Pretty told his followers.

Ken is now a viral sensation around the world. “Just another day, messaging reporters in Singapore, Spain, Germany and Taiwan at the same time,” Pretty wrote Tuesday night on Instagram over his find which is being called a “Dickie Berg” by some jokesters.

At first, Ken says he wasn’t exactly sure what he was seeing as the iceberg bobbed in the ocean waters near Harbour Grace, Newfoundland in Conception Bay. It’s Newfoundland. Ken didn’t have to be anywhere, so as he told The Guardian, it was time to get a better look via his drone.

And there it was: The Iceberg D–k!

“The resemblance is — you know, it’s good, right?” Ken told the St. Catherines Standard newspaper. “It’s unreal how much it looked like part of the male anatomy.”

But there’s bad news to report — the dickie berg has already lost its tip.

As you’d expect, everyone has jokes. Let’s get to a few of them:

“Everything reminds me of him” New meaning to “just the tip of the iceberg.” “Just the tip of the iceberg” “I should call him…” “Good morning ladies” “Even Mother Nature needs a little some something from time to time.”

According to the Newfoundland and Labrador visitors bureau, spring and summer are excellent times to plan a trip to see icebergs, possibly a dickie berg, and enjoy the awe of what’s sent south our of the Arctic. “During spring and summer, these 10,000-year-old glacial giants are visible from many points along the northern and eastern coasts, especially on clear, sunny days,” the bureau states.

Now, before you go booking a flight to St. Johns, Newfoundland and renting a car to head to Harbour Grace, these dong bergs are extremely rare. The last dong berg to be spotted in the waters happened in 2017.

By the way, it’s not a joke that Ken’s from Dildo, Newfoundland. This is a real place that says “Dildo” right on the front of the post office where you can ram some mail right into a mailbox.

Dildo, Newfoundland post office / Google Earth