Massachusetts Lawmakers Approve Bill To Legalize Sports Betting On Professional And College Sports

Hey, Massholes, it looks like your state’s lawmakers have finally come to their senses to make sports gambling legal.

Democrats of the House and Senate reached an agreement early Monday morning on a bill to legalize betting on both professional and college sports. Speaker Ron Mariano tweeted about the breaking news just after 5:00 AM ET.

“I am proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts, bringing the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to MA,” Mariano wrote.

Lawmakers did explain that within the proposed bill, betting would be allowed on out-of-state colleges and universities, but not those in Massachusetts. They did hint that if a college basketball team were to make it to March Madness, an exception may be made at that time.

The waiting game isn’t completely over just yet, however.

Now, the bill goes to Governor Charlie Baker who has 10 days to either approve or reject it. Folks in Massachusetts shouldn’t be too worried about Baker rejecting the bill, however, as he was the one who originally proposed a sports betting bill for the state back in 2019.

Massachusetts is late to the legalized sports gambling game at this point as over 30 states have legalized sports wagering in recent years.

Lawmakers did not state exactly when betting could start in Massachusetts, though Mariano noted that casinos are prepared to open now but now must await formal regulations.