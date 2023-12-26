Mason Rudolph Keeps Steelers Starting QB Job Today But It Could Change By Week’s End

Videos by OutKick

Mason Rudolph is probably going to be the Pittsburgh Steelers starter for Sunday’s important game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. But no promises.

And it doesn’t really all depend on Rudolph.

The Steelers, you see, want Kenny Pickett back from his ankle surgery which he had 22 days ago. But they’re simply not fully there yet. Because Pickett is not yet fully healthy and definitely isn’t fully mobile.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 14: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to make a pass play against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Heinz Field on November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Rudolph Outing For Steelers Vs. Bengals Helps

So Tomlin is going with Rudolph unless he sees something different in practices during the week.

“We’re in the same position with Kenny as we were last week,” Tomlin said. “We’ll give him a few reps and see where that leads us. But as I said a week ago in this setting, Mason Rudolph was scheduled to be the quarterback for the week and we’ll see where Kenny is. We have the same mentality as we start this week.”

There is one big difference. This week Tomlin can draw on added confidence Rudolph is capable based on what the quarterback did in his first start of the season Saturday in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rudolph lit up the Bengals to the tune of 290 passing yards, 2 touchdowns without an interception, and a quarterback rating of 124.0.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 23: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin interacts with an official during the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Steelers Will Evaluate Kenny Pickett Ankle

So that helps bigtime.

“We have a great deal more comfort because of what we’ve seen in-stadium and that helps us,” Tomlin said.

“But we’re really are in the same posture [as last week]. He’s got the ball to start the week and we’ll see where Kenny is from a mobility perspective and then kind of go from there and plan day by day based on things we see.”

Sunday’s game is a big one for both the Steelers and Seahawks. Both teams are vying for a playoff spot in the upcoming postseason. The Steelers are among a handful of teams in the hunt for the final playoff spot in the AFC. The Seahawks are clinging to the final playoff spot in the NFC.

This quarterback uncertainty from the Steelers serves them in that they are forcing the Seahawks to be wary about facing one of two different quarterbacks.

And all the time, the Steelers are giving themselves options.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 3: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Rudolph Today, But Tomorrow May Change

“There’s multiple variables in the discussion,” Tomlin said. “And Kenny’s health or his relative health is a component of it.

“Obviously, we feel better having the tangible evidence of performance this week than we had a week ago. But really as I stand here, we’re kind of in the same mentality of how we approach the week in terms of the day to day aspect of it.”

So if Pickett is ready does he start? Or is this going to end up being Rudolph as it was last week?

“I’m not into hypotheticals,” Tomlin said. “We’ll see what the performance looks like tomorrow. Mason Rudolph has the ball as we stand here today.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero