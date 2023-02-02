Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Invited As Guest To ‘Masked Singer’ Taping

Videos by OutKick

Damar Hamlin made another stop on his comeback trail.

According to TMZ Sports, the Buffalo Bills safety — who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 — was invited as a special guest to the latest taping of the hit television show, The Masked Singer, on Tuesday.

In the photograph taken of Hamlin during the taping, the 24-year-old was seen with Masked Singer host Nick Cannon and wearing a shirt from his Chasing M’s foundation. After Hamlin’s on-field scare, the fundraiser grossed over $9 million in donations.

According to the Chasing M’s GoFundMe page:

“Damar created The Chasing M’s Foundation to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more.”

It was the latest public outing by Hamlin following a weeklong rehab at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin has been steadily reinserting himself into the spotlight, including a video over the weekend that marked his first public address since suffering the medical emergency.

In the video, Hamlin thanked his supporters and all of the medical staff involved in the life-saving rehabilitation from his sudden cardiac arrest, which required several minutes of CPR and defibrillation on the football field during Week 17’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after suddenly collapsing.

On Tuesday, Hamlin released a video across his social media platforms promoting the new “3 for Hamlin” initiative. Alongside the American Heart Association, Hamlin’s new campaign is intended to promote the importance of CPR training. The three steps promoted by Hamlin included learning hand-only CPR, donating to the AMA to further educate people on responding to medical emergencies and tagging followers to spread the word.

The Masked Singer returns to TV for Season Nine on Feb. 15.