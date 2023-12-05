Masked In Lies: COVID Era Was Trial Run For Communism | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Yet another study confirms it, masks are useless, they are muzzles, they are and were tools of tyranny and it’s time for Final Thoughts.

Unless used for skin care purposes, a halloween costume or simply to hide an ugly face, masks are useless.

I’ve been saying it since, well, right around the time Fauci first said it, before he flip-flopped on the subject three times, of course.

I’m not a medical professional or a scientist but anybody with a lick of common sense knew that strapping a decorative piece of cloth around ones nose and mouth for hours on end, while simultaneously pulling said mask up and down to speak, eat, and drink was not going to protect against COVID, especially as it pertains to children who have a VERY low risk level to begin with.

But now, yet another study, this time by the Archives of Disease in Childhood and as presented by the peer-reviewed and highly reputable British Medical Journal, proves it. There is no evidence to suggest that masking children worked to prevent them from getting or giving COVID. The face muzzles were and are just that, mouth diapers.

Once again, the SCIENCE shows that beyond just the masks, almost every damn protocol the tyrants used to infringe on our rights with SCIENCE as an excuse for the entirety of the COVID era, was either worthless or worse, purposely worthless.

They shut your businesses down, anyway.

They pushed your kids into zoom learning, anyway.

They forced you to miss weddings, birthdays, funerals and milestone moments in life, anyway.

They masked you and your kids anyway.

And they arrested the parents of TODDLERS who wouldn’t wear masks on airplanes, anyway.

And they kept your kids masked and muzzled for YEARS in some places, anyway.

And when you tried to speak out about it and against it, they labeled you “domestic terrorists” and submitted you to FBI watch lists.

US President Joe Biden looks on prior to presenting the Medal of Honor to former US Army Captain Larry Taylor, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 5, 2023. Taylor, a former Army helicopter pilot, is being awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Vietnam War on June 12, 1968. Biden is wearing a mask out of precaution after First Lady Jill Biden contracted a mild case of Covid-19, the White House said. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Even if you just dared to post about it on social media, they censored you, silenced you or de-platformed you altogether. And they are STILL doing it!

And even though the whole COVID charade has been unraveling little by little right in front of our eyes for the last 2 years plus, the ones who enforced the protocols including the mask mandates have yet to pay for it.

They have faced literally ZERO repercussions for what they did. None.

And worst of all, not only did we the people fail to remove them from office, some of our fellow Americans actually sent them back to school boards, city councils, state capitals and Washington DC.

You think our leaders will ever hold China accountable? That’s a funny joke given American elected politicians have not been even the least bit scathed by what they did to us – Republican and Democrat alike.

And I’ve gotta say it, my fellow Trump supporters refuse to admit that their almighty leader inflicted a lot of these COVID policies on us and he hasn’t really been held to account for those mistakes, either.

The COVID era was a trial run for communism in this country and we failed. We complied like sheep. And now that we KNOW better, we are still complacent and have not bucked that system in the slightest.

What makes you think they won’t do this again? Whether it be COVID or climate change or whatever other made-up BS religion these people invent to scare us and then control us.

The COVID tyrants pulled the pin on a grenade and walked away and WE LET THEM.

Shame on all of us.

If you’ve purposefully or blissfully decided to forget what they did to us for 3 years in the name of a glorified cold, you better brush up and recall it before they trick you into it again.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

