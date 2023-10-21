Maserati Marv Nickname, Coined By Gus Johnson For Ohio State WR, Gets Social Media All Revved Up

Videos by OutKick
Did you hear Marvin Harrison Jr. has a new nickname? If you haven’t, you clearly aren’t watching the Ohio State-Penn State game.
Fox broadcaster Gus Johnson just dropped a new monicker for the star wide receiver: “Maserati Marvin.” And by my count, he’s said it about 100 times already.
But while Johnson seems really proud of himself for coming up with the new nickname, fans on social media are torn.
A few fans really like it.
Because everyone loves a Maserati, right? It’s sexy, it’s sporty, it’s fast. And Harrison certainly has plenty of speed — particularly for a 6-foot-4, 200-plus pound receiver.
The problem seems to be less about the nickname itself and more about the sheer number of times Gus Johnson has repeated it.
Because everyone knows there are two firm rules regarding nicknames:
- You can’t nickname yourself.
- You can’t force it.
And Johnson is egregiously violating Rule No. 2.
At the very least, maybe Harrison can turn this debacle into a sweet NIL deal with Maserati.
But Gus is trying a little too hard to make it stick.
“Maserati Marvin” is way more exciting than the nickname Harrison got from his former quarterback C.J. Stroud, though. Stroud dubbed Harrison “Route Man Marv” for the tight, precise routes that got him 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Still, we can come up with something better for the best wide receiver in college football. And I think this fan might just have found it.
“Forget Maserati Marv. I want something reliable, something capable of carrying a huge load. Something dependable, even if it isn’t always flashy. Give me minivan Marv.”
Minivan Marv. I’m sold.
