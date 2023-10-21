Maserati Marv Nickname, Coined By Gus Johnson For Ohio State WR, Gets Social Media All Revved Up

Videos by OutKick

Did you hear Marvin Harrison Jr. has a new nickname? If you haven’t, you clearly aren’t watching the Ohio State-Penn State game.

Fox broadcaster Gus Johnson just dropped a new monicker for the star wide receiver: “Maserati Marvin.” And by my count, he’s said it about 100 times already.

But while Johnson seems really proud of himself for coming up with the new nickname, fans on social media are torn.

A few fans really like it.

Because everyone loves a Maserati, right? It’s sexy, it’s sporty, it’s fast. And Harrison certainly has plenty of speed — particularly for a 6-foot-4, 200-plus pound receiver.

Gus Johnson's nickname for Marvin Harrison Jr. — Maserati Marv — should be permanent. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 21, 2023

I hate to say it, Gus Johnson’s “Maserati Marv” nickname is fire. — Bryce Sack (@brycersack) October 21, 2023

The problem seems to be less about the nickname itself and more about the sheer number of times Gus Johnson has repeated it.

Because everyone knows there are two firm rules regarding nicknames:

You can’t nickname yourself. You can’t force it.

And Johnson is egregiously violating Rule No. 2.

Take a shot every time Gus Johnson says Maserati Marv



*me by halftime* pic.twitter.com/POAnDnF5Bw — ۟ (@cympole) October 21, 2023

Gus Johnson is about to get muted if he doesn’t stop yelling Maserati at me — Cocky Kyle Shanahan (@CoachKShanahan) October 21, 2023

Even as a Buckeye fan, I gotta say..

Gus Johnson… pic.twitter.com/asJ9IV6sWr — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 21, 2023

My personal hell has switched from Yoko Ono singing to Gus Johnson saying “Maserati Marv” on repeat — Ashley DelSignore (@upstateashley) October 21, 2023

If I hear gus johnson call him Maserati Marv one more time this game is getting muted — zac (@zacpburner) October 21, 2023

At the very least, maybe Harrison can turn this debacle into a sweet NIL deal with Maserati.

But Gus is trying a little too hard to make it stick.

“Maserati Marvin” is way more exciting than the nickname Harrison got from his former quarterback C.J. Stroud, though. Stroud dubbed Harrison “Route Man Marv” for the tight, precise routes that got him 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Still, we can come up with something better for the best wide receiver in college football. And I think this fan might just have found it.

“Forget Maserati Marv. I want something reliable, something capable of carrying a huge load. Something dependable, even if it isn’t always flashy. Give me minivan Marv.”

Forget Maserati Marv. I want something reliable, something capable of carrying a huge load. Something dependable, even if it isn't always flashy.



Give me minivan Marv — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) October 21, 2023

Minivan Marv. I’m sold.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.