Maryland Fans Hit With Potentially Bad QB Health News

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s status for the Northwestern game is up in the air.

Head coach Mike Locksley announced Tuesday that Tua’s younger brother is a “game-time decision” after re-aggravating a knee injury.

Taulia Tagovailoa will get a second opinion on his health situation ahead of the game. The talented passer left the game against Indiana with a knee injury, and it appears to be the nagging issue.

Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa reaggravated previous knee injury, Locksley said. He got an MRI and a second opinion. His availability for the Northwestern game is a "game-time decision," Locksley said. — Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) October 18, 2022

Taulia Tagovailoa is a very good quarterback for Maryland.

Currently, Maryland is having a surprisingly solid season with a 5-2 record. Taulia has been a huge part of the team’s success.

So far this season, he has 2,001 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to five interceptions. Taulia's completion percentage is currently a blistering 72.5%. On the ground, he has an additional three rushing touchdowns.

The junior dual-threat quarterback makes the entire offense go. He’s a hell of a player, but there’s now a chance he could miss some time.

Previously, he got banged up against Michigan, had another rough Saturday against Indiana and it’s now unclear whether or not he’ll be on the field against Northwestern.

If you’re a fan of the Terrapins, this is not the news you want to hear. You want Taulia Tagovailoa and playing.

The only upside is Northwestern is terrible, and Maryland will have a good shot whether he plays or not. Still, teams are never better when the best play on offense is sidelined.