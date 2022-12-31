Maryland Hilariously Roasts North Carolina State After Bowl Win

Maryland won on and off the field Friday against North Carolina State.

The Terrapins beat the Wolfpack 16-12 in a brutally tough Duke’s Mayo Bowl. However, the winning was just getting started once Maryland secured a victory on the field.

Maryland’s official Twitter account chose some violence on social media to really rub salt in the wound. “Lol we left the ACC and NC State keeps on losing to us See ya’ll later,” the Terrapins tweeted after the hard-fought win.

Maryland drove the knife even deeper on Twitter.

I believe this is what the children call getting roasted. This might be a kill shot if there ever was one on social media.

The game between the Terrapins and Wolfpack was incredibly ugly. It was brutal to watch. It was some of the worst football of the bowl season.

The game hardly looked like what fans expect out of two P5 programs. Somehow, Maryland won on the field, and then obviously, decided that wasn’t enough.

Maryland roasts North Carolina State after bowl win. The Terrapins won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Whoever has the Twitter keys let the people know not only did Maryland upgrade by joining the Big Ten, but the Terrapins can still kick North Carolina State’s butt at the end of the day.

That’s two tough losses for the Wolfpack in a matter of just a few minutes. As an NC State fan, you hate to see it.

As a college football fan, this is the kind of drama we want injected into our souls.

Maryland finished the year 8-5, and the team notched an extra victory on social media. Friday was definitely a good day for the Terrapins.