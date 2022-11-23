Maryland Launches Online Sports Betting – Up to $2150 in Bonuses Available to New Users

The wait is finally over! As of 9:00 A.M. EST this morning, Maryland sports fans can now legally bet on sports from the comfort of their homes.

After legalizing sports betting over two years ago, Maryland finally made a push to officially launch by Thanksgiving day. Seven sportsbooks will be available in Maryland at launch, though our favorites are DraftKings Sportsbook and PointsBet.

Both DraftKings and PointsBet offer an easy-to-use interface, competitive odds, and incredible promotions to suit your betting needs.

Bettors must be over the age of 21 to place bets in Maryland but online sports betting is not restricted to Maryland residents – you only need to be physically located in the state to place a bet.

Unlike some other states, Maryland launches with a rather extensive list of approved betting markets, ranging from college football to eSports.

If you're new to sports betting and unsure where to start, check out our OutKick Bets page dedicated to sports betting, including daily picks.