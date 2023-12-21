Maryland High School Had 10 Fights In One Day

Videos by OutKick

A Maryland high school is facing sharp criticism after having TEN fights amongst students in a single day.

Talk about physical education.

If that wasn’t enough, the final fight included students from a different school making their way onto the campus and brawling with students.

UNCLEAR IF THERE WERE ANY INJURIES

On Tuesday, Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, sent out a notice to parents after video of some of the altercations made their way onto social media.

“While we understand that conflicts may arise, we must emphasize the importance of resolving disputes through constructive means. We believe in fostering a positive and respectful school environment, and such behaviors will not be tolerated nor are they reflective of the values we aim to instill in our students,” the school wrote in a way that guarantees no one is listening to anything they have to say.

Fostering a positive and respectful school environment? Good luck with that.

The issue, of course, is the lack of respect that has only grown in recent years. Just look at what happened a few weeks ago in Philadelphia where a teenage flash mob started a near-riot by ransacking and looting stores across the city. When there’s no punishment for one’s actions you can’t be surprised when all havoc breaks loose.

Video shows brawl between Archbishop Riordan (SF) & Inderkum High School in last night’s playoff game in San Francisco. Fight ended game early. @sfchronicle reports one student sent to hospital. 🎥: NFHS Network pic.twitter.com/nGoFEnhKFF — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) March 3, 2023

Anybody that has seen or dealt with Gen Z inparticular realizes that society just seems to be falling apart. Things that are happening these days would never have happened just a few years ago before school union President Randi Weingarten decided to lock down schools across the country.

Schools used to be a safe space for kids. Unfortunately, when you have incidents like this it just shows a growing troubling trend that is going to take a long time to turn around.