Maryland Governor Wes Moore Shotguns Beers With Ravens Fans Before AFC Championship

Maryland Governor Wes Moore just guaranteed himself another term in office.

The AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at 3 p.m. Ravens fans have been tailgating for hours, getting themselves ready for the franchise’s first home conference title game appearance in 53 years, when they were known as the Baltimore Colts.

Naturally, these types of tailgates call for more than just chowing down on food. You’ve gotta hype yourselves up in any way possible to get in the game day spirit. One way to do this is shotgunning a few cold ones.

Of course, Ravens fans came through. But so did Moore, who pulled up to a tailgate and chugged some beers along with members of the Ravens Flock.

Maryland’s Governor Wes Moore is shotgunning beers with Ravens fans at tailgates. Legend pic.twitter.com/ftalSvZQ68 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 28, 2024

We’ve obviously seen better attempts at shotgunning, but this one wasn’t too shabby. Plus, he wasn’t doing this to give a textbook example on how to quickly consume booze. This was a campaigning masterclass, and guaranteed himself a lot of support in the next election.

That’s a guy who certainly knows how to appeal to the people.

Moore took his hype level into the M&T Bank Stadium. He got another section of fans riled up just before kickoff.

Less than an hour to go, Flock! Let’s get LOUD—the Bank is going to be rocking! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/BMFIbvnOJh — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) January 28, 2024

Okay, this was far more anticlimactic than crushing the beers at a tailgate. But at least he’s trying.

You can bet that once the game starts, Moore will be one of the most excited fans in the stadium. If he stopped showing a strong level of disdain for Republican governors and a better knowledge of American geography, he’d be even more likable.