Mary Lou Retton Should’ve Started A GoFundMe To Visit Cooperstown So The Lib Elitists Would’ve Left Her Alone

What a year it’s been for famous people, or families of famous people, asking for donations.

Days after Clay Travis paid off Alyssa Milano’s panhandling for $10k so 12-year-old California boys could attend a baseball tournament in Cooperstown, NY, we’re officially back to the story of Mary Lou Retton and the $460,000 that was raised for the American hero while she was battling for her life in a Texas ICU room.

USA Today Super Lib columnist Christine Brennan went after Retton and her daughters in early January over where the money went. Brennan, who seems to smell political blood in the water (the libs are convinced Mary Lou is anti-Obamacare, an anti-vaxxer who lives in a 9,000 sq. ft. mansion, and MAGA), demanded an accounting of the $460k from Mary Lou’s daughters, who started the fundraiser with a $50,000 target.

Mary Lou Retton remains in the crosshairs of journalists and USA Today columnist Christine Brennan over the $460k that was donated to the American hero to help pay for medical bills. / Twitter / The Today Show

Mary Lou’s daughter, McKenna Kelley refuses to tell Brennan where the money went and based on the fundraising site, SpotFund, Retton’s daughters don’t have to provide any documentation on where the money went.

Now comes the news that The Daily Mail has launched a full-fledged investigation (there are two reporters combining forces for this latest piece) into Retton’s finances and what she did with proceeds from a divorce and properties that were sold. The Mail says Mary Lou got $2 million in her 2018 divorce from Shannon Kelley. The reporters also think there is a magic pot of gold that Mary Lou is sitting on from a double hip replacement surgery.

This means we now have multiple reporters and a high-profile columnist trying to figure out the details on $460k in donations that were given to Mary Lou with no strings attached like a promise to provide an accounting on where the money was spent.

It’s like these outlets are investigating Bernie Madoff or the bozo from Enron.

The Daily Mail is diving into divorce records to paint Mary Lou as some multi-millionaire who is living lavishly while also reporting in the same space that the Olympic hero also lives in a rather basic Texas house in a Boerne, Texas subdivision amongst people who are living in $600k houses.

Hindsight in 2020, but looking back at her situation in the fall, just think if Mary Lou’s daughters would’ve created a GoFundMe to send their mom to watch a 12U baseball tournament in Cooperstown.

Boom, Mary Lou would’ve been safe.

Mary Lou Retton struggles to walk around her neighborhood during an interview with the ‘Today’ Show. / via Twitter

Instead, here we are with full-fledged investigations flying in all directions from the Big Js who are pissed that Mary Lou and her daughters won’t bend the knee and tell them where the $460k went and they’re going to punish all of them by unearthing every single public financial record they can get from the American hero.

Let this be a lesson to all of you future health care panhandlers: Say you want to support a 12U baseball team go on vacation. You’ll be just fine.