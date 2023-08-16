Marvin Harrison Jr. Reveals His Freaky Fast Goal For 40-Yard Dash Time At NFL Combine

Videos by OutKick

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the first wide receiver drafted during the 2024 NFL Draft in April. That would be true even if he did not play this upcoming season at Ohio State and skipped the NFL Combine. He’s going to be a top-five pick.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer’s son will be a junior this fall and is set to be one of the biggest driving forces of success for the Buckeyes. Much of the offense will go through Harrison Jr.

He recorded 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and did so while bringing the drip. With the new year on the horizon, Harrison Jr. is in the best shape of his life after putting in serious work during the offseason, cutting back on sugar and removing dairy from his diet.

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Harrison Jr. is not a small guy. Bigger receivers are rarely the fastest.

That is not the case in Columbus.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has wheels.

Harrison Jr. is speedy and he has his eyes on a crazy quick time in the 40-yard dash at the Combine next year. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his 2023 College Football Freaks List earlier this week and broke it all down.

Feldman listed Harrison Jr. as his No. 2-ranked freak in the sport— behind South Carolina true freshman Nyckoles Harbor. It’s not hard to see why!

Feldman spoke with the Ohio State pass-catcher to kick off “Freaks Week.” Harrison Jr., who has been clocked at a top speed of 23.5 miles per hour, laid out his goal for the 40-yard dash.

He wants to go sub-4.4.

Four-three. Not 4.3 flat. I think I can run high 4.3s; 4.38 would be my goal. If I get a good start, I think my top-end speed will take care of itself. — Marvin Harrison Jr., via The Athletic

To put that number in perspective, only five of the 43 receivers went sub-4.4 at the 2023 NFL Combine. All five of their times were considered to be very impressive.