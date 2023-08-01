Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Muscles Have Muscles In Freakishly Strong Photo Ahead Of 2023 Season

Videos by OutKick

Marvin Harrison Jr. would have been the first wide receiver to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft if he was eligible. The Ohio State pass-catcher is that good.

However, Harrison was unable to turn pro and is back in Columbus for his third (and presumably final) season on the collegiate level this fall. Come April, barring unforeseen circumstance, he will be the first wide receiver drafted during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harrison, the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer at the same position, might be even better than his father. Reggie Wayne thinks so.

The elder of the two caught 1,167 passes for 15,463 yards and 130 touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts from 1996-2008. He stands 6-foot-0, 185 pounds.

Marvin Harrison knew he was going to be open before the play even started 👀😳 (Dec. 15, 2002) @Colts pic.twitter.com/JR6bmD8j9c — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) June 9, 2019

His son, a rising junior with the Buckeyes, stands 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. And it’s all muscle.

Harrison Jr. was pushed down the depth chart as a freshman behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. All three went on to become first-round picks.

Harrison is next.

“Like window shopping at a Lamborghini dealership for the model that doesn’t come out until next year.”



Text from an NFL scout at Ohio State pro-day today after watching Marvin Harrison Jr. run routes — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 22, 2023

As soon space finally opened up for Harrison to slide into a more prominent role, the X-receiver burst onto the scene. It started with three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl as a freshman.

His sophomore year was more of the same. Harrison caught 77 balls for 1,263 yards and 14 scores.

ya he's pretty good pic.twitter.com/4JxuIBPM66 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) July 27, 2023

He did so while flexing on everybody.

And had things gone differently in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the entire season may have ended with a different result. Harrison got smacked in the end zone and did not return.

All of that is the past.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is focused on 2023.

There were rumors that Harrison might have considered a transfer to USC during the offseason. He later shut the chatter down and made it abundantly clear that his focus is on leading the Buckeyes to a national title.

In the meantime, Harrison has been dominating summer workouts. How do we know?

Images from the summer show him putting in the work to get stronger and faster. No days off.

One particular photo stands out.

His muscles have muscles. Harrison looks like an alien.

Goodness gracious!

That’s not a linebacker. That’s not a defensive end.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a wide receiver! Good luck to the Big Ten defensive backs who are tasked with trying to absorb his first punch and beat him on a vertical route. Not gonna happen!