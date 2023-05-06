Marvel Star Calls Out Traditional Masculinity Being Villainized

Videos by OutKick

Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly spoke out on Instagram about the trend in society criticizing masculinity.

Lilly, the star of Marvel’s “Ant-Man” series made an obvious observation about the trend of downplaying masculine traits in men.

Lilly posted a photo with the caption, “Why are we only applauding masculinity in women and villainizing it in men? And why are we only applauding femininity in men and debasing it in women?”

Lilly continued, explaining how traditionally masculine traits are now seen as positives only when associated with women.

“Why can’t we just allow for all of it? Why do we feel the need to vilify a man wearing s—-kicker boots, driving a pick-up truck who’s not afraid to punch someone in the face, but if they were a woman, they would be the epitome of cool?”



She certainly has a point!

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Evangeline Lilly attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Marvel And The Industry’s Forgotten Lilly’s Message

It’s a bit ironic that Lilly is the one posting this admonition, considering Marvel’s recent track record.

Marvel Studios has been churning out movies based around female characters exhibiting traditionally masculine traits.

“Black Widow,” for example, was an ultimately unsuccessful film about a take-no-prisoners female character.

“The Avengers” series prominently featured Lilly and other female characters, including Pepper Potts, assembling in a group during a climactic battle.

There’s nothing wrong with portraying female heroes as capable and powerful, but when those same tendencies are villainized in men, it becomes disingenuous.

These are the same types of lessons Bud Light has been forced to learn during the Dylan Mulvaney debacle. At the end of the day, traditional values still have value to most Americans.

Similarly, Disney has focused on producing political messaging instead of quality storytelling. And they’ve been hammered at the box office in the process.

Lilly essentially works for Disney, yet she’s willing to speak out and tell the truth about traditionally masculine traits.

There’s room for any number of different stories with different focuses. But all too often those that portray masculinity, or even traditional femininity do it negatively.

Maybe if more stars speak up for the truth, that could finally change.



