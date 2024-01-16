Martina Navratilova Doesn’t Hold Back, Says Naomi Osaka Having A Baby Is No Excuse For Being ‘Out Of Shape’ At Aussie Open

Videos by OutKick

Naomi Osaka lost in straight sets in the opening round of the Australian Open in what was her first Grand Slam appearance since giving birth to her daughter in July 2023. According to the always honest Martina Navratilova, Osaka appeared to be out of shape, and having a baby a little over six months ago is no excuse.

Osaka received a tough draw right out of the gate in Australia having to take on No. 16 seed Caroline Garcia, and from the onset it was rather clear she was still working off the rust during her first-round loss.

Navratilova joined the Tennis Channel and shared her thoughts about Osaka’s early exit from the tournament, one she’s won twice, and while she wasn’t necessarily caught off guard that she lost the match, she was a bit surprised to see Osaka not near “tip-top shape” physically.

“I’m surprised she played this tournament without clearly being in the tip-top shape she needs to be in. She was stretched out way too much and she didn’t have a break point. That tells you all you need to know about that match,” the legend said of Osaka.

While Navratilova did note Osaka recently becoming a mother, she pointed to Elina Svitolina as an example of a female player coming back to the sport in elite shape in a much quicker fashion.

“Svitolina did too and she looked a lot better,” Navratilova continued.

While plenty of people will call Navratilova’s comments ‘harsh,’ that doesn’t mean what she said isn’t true. Given that she won a total of 49 Grand Slams during her playing days, it’s safe to trust her judgment when it comes to players being fit to compete at the highest level or not.

Navratilova calls it how she sees it, which is refreshing in today’s day and age when most shy away from statements some would perceive as bold.