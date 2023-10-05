Marshawn Lynch Talks Bizarre Phone Call With Russell Wilson

Videos by OutKick

The Seattle Seahawks were a force to be reckoned with in the early to mid-2010s, and that was thanks in large part to quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Marshawn Lynch (the Legion of Boom played a big role too, obviously).

While they made it work on the field, Lynch is now opening up about his relationship with the other two key parts of the team and revealed that it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

Lynch opened up about his relationship with Wilson — and an odd phone call between them — during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

Sharpe asked about how Lynch and Wilson got along and was surprised to hear that to Lynch, Wilson was just the quarterback.

The ex-running back, known for his love of Skittles and disdain for press conferences, elaborated and told a story about the time he tried to call Wilson after a game.

It was in 2013 following a Seahawks win over the Tennessee Titans. However, Wilson’s 257 yards and no touchdowns were far below his expected stat line.

So, Lynch decided to get in touch with Wilson through a team staffer.

Marshawn Lynch on Russell Wilson blocking his number:



“Russ was just a QB for me… I don’t have his number.” pic.twitter.com/85iEMtmPxp — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) October 4, 2023

Marshawn Lynch And Russell Wilson Shared An Uncomfortable Phone Call

Lynch then got a call from a blocked number but didn’t answer it. That’s fair because who answers calls from a blocked number? No one; that’s who.

“[The team staffer] was like, ‘Hey, yo, did you get a call?’ And I was like, no,” Lynch said. The staffer said Wilson had tried to call him. Lynch told the staffer that he had only received a call from a blocked number.

“He was like, ‘Oh, that’s him,'” he said.

So Lynch called back and got the former Seahawks signal-caller on the horn.

He said his plan was simply to be a good teammate and let Wilson know that he had his back. Unfortunately, this message didn’t exactly seem to resonate.

“His response to me was kind like, ‘The f–k?’ So, I told him again like, ‘Nah, bro, I’m here for you, we gonna rock.’ His response was the same,” Lynch said.

That’s an odd response for sure. Usually, people just say, “Thanks, man. I appreciate it.” Even if they’re lying. Apparently, not Russell Wilson though, according to Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch didn’t want to get into further specifics about the conversation but did say that it was bad.

That kind of frostiness between teammates was allegedly going on when things were going pretty well. Perhaps, that could be one reason Wilson’s tenure with the Denver Broncos has been one giant grease fire.

It’s hard to get the team together if that’s how someone responds to another player telling him they have his back.

