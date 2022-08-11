Marshawn Lynch DUI: Las Vegas Police Release Bodycam Video Of Ex-NFL RB Getting Pulled Out of Vehicle During Arrest

New footage released surrounding the Marshawn Lynch DUI arrest Tuesday morning showed the former NFL running back getting dragged out of his beat-up Mustang after failing to comply with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department deputies.
Lynch was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Bystanders near Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue by the Las Vegas Strip reported witnessing Lynch’s vehicle mount the sidewalk. After stopping the vehicle, Lynch was seen sleeping and sitting outside of the vehicle.
According to TMZ, Lynch’s vehicle was discovered with one tire missing and a flat tire on the opposite side.
Additional reporting notes that Lynch had caused significant damage with his vehicle prior before coming to a full stop.
INSANE MUGSHOT RELEASED FOR MARSHAWN LYNCH’S DUI ARREST IN VEGAS
The new video shows several authorities surrounding Lynch’s vehicle, with him sitting in the driver’s seat seemingly impaired.
Marshawn Lynch DUI: Woozy Speech
Lynch’s woozy speech can be heard disputing the authorities. He argued that the vehicle wasn’t being operated as the officers asked to search the vehicle.
As Lynch continued to talk over the officers’ warnings to exit the vehicle, they eventually dragged Lynch out and proceeded to handcuff him while on the ground.
The LVMPD released a statement on the arrest.
“The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment,” stated LVMPD’s official Twitter account.
“Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”
That cop was NOT having it.
Those rims went beast mode on a curb