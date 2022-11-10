Marshall football is playing its annual ’75 Game’ this weekend and unveiled new helmets for the occasion. They will honor the lives lost in the 1970 plane crash. And they look incredible.

Earlier this year, the Thundering Herd wore black helmets for the first time in program history during their game against Louisiana. They were different from the traditional white base, but they didn’t compromise the classic look and were worn twice within the last month.

You wanted em, you got em!



On Saturday, as Marshall hosts the 25th meeting of The Old Mountain Feud against App State, it will debut a new set of black lids. They’re a bit more complex than those with the primary logo.

Although the rivalry may not have a deep-rooted history, it has been extremely competitive throughout the years and holds a lot of significance in regard to Appalachian culture. The two schools, which both began as teacher’s academies, are separated by state lines, but sit right in the heart of Appalachia. They share similar histories in terms of culture, people and tradition.

It’s already a big game and it gets even bigger.

This weekend’s matchup falls on the anniversary of when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hillside and killed all of those on board. Marshall’s annual ’75 Game’ honors the school’s 75 players, coaches and staffers who lost their lives on that flight in 1970.

The crash continues to be felt in the region even 50+ years later and the aftermath of the historic and tragic incident was depicted in Matthew McConaughey’s movie ‘We Are Marshall.’ It carries a lot of weight and the ’75 Game’ is always a special way to remember one of college football’s biggest tragedies.

To do so on Saturday, Marshall is turning back the clock. Its new helmets feature the ‘Young Thundering Herd’ logo, which was used during the 1970 season and is one of the coolest in sports. In addition, the names of all 75 individuals who lost their lives in 1970 are written in script inside the white stripe down the middle of the helmet.

On the front, where the logo typically reads ‘HEARD,’ the school featured its throwback U/M wordmark. They are really good looking and their significance only makes them cooler.

While the full uniform combination has yet to be announced, the helmets are expected to be worn with all-black uniforms. It’s going to look great.