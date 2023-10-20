Marshall Uses Michael Scott In Hilarious Troll Attempt Of Opposing Kicker

Videos by OutKick

Michael Scott had a knack for providing a level of awkwardness to most of his interactions in “The Office.” On Thursday night, the Marshall football team tried to use this characteristic to their advantage.

The Thundering Herd were in the third quarter of their game against the James Madison Dukes. Points were at a premium. JMU nursed a one-point lead with 7:22 to go in the third when Camden Wise lined up for a 38-yard field goal.

Whenever kickers try to do their jobs, opposing teams and fans try to get creative to distract him. In this instance, Marshall utilized an iconic Scott stare in an attempt to distract the kicker.

If you didn’t laugh after looking at that, you might want to check your sense of humor.

In that moment, Wise knew exactly what to do; make the field goal. But in a much more real sense, he probably had no idea what to do. After all, how are you supposed to keep your composure when that is starting right at you?

Fortunately for JMU, the distraction attempt failed, and Wise extended the lead to 6-2. They would eventually get a few more points and get a 20-9 win.

Wise’s part in the win ensured that JMU stayed undefeated on the season, as they improved to 7-0. If they keep winning, they’ll have to make sure to make sure that YouTube comes down to tape each games