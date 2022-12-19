Marshall Should Score Often Against UCONN

Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 ET

When you think of Bowl Games, the Mrytle Beach Bowl isn’t one that probably comes to mind as something that is very exciting. However, this is the only game in town today and it is worth examining to play something in this one. I like the way the two teams match up and think we can put a small shot on something.

Marshall has been very successful this season with an 8-4 record and winning their past four games. Now the games they’ve played over the past four matchups weren’t anything super exciting – most teams were ones they should beat. I’m not sure if something just clicked with the team or the level of competition just got to a point that they could beat them. I’m thinking it is a little bit of both. They weren’t super dominating against anyone this season, even in those four wins. They’ve averaged 24.2 points per game on the season and allowed just 16.2 points per game. Their defense has been very strong against the run and that is a key for UConn’s offense so they may be able to hold them in check. Marshall has a strong running game themselves and probably will be able to chew up yardage on a UConn team that allows 166.3 rushing yards per game.

UConn has won three of their past five games but lost their most recent one to Army. They also haven’t played a game since November 19th so they either come in here very prepared or very rusty. Perhaps it could be both. Either way, I don’t know how they plan to attack Marshall. UConn only averages roughly 20 points per game on the year – they did play some decent defenses. If Marshall finds a way to stop the run, which they are more than capable of doing, that will force UConn to throw the ball. Those results haven’t been very successful this season. Zion Turner only has nine touchdowns on the year and seven interceptions. I’m pretty confident that if UConn is relying on Turner to win the game for them, it will end up being a massacre for Marshall.

I don’t think we will see a ton of points in this game. I think the spread is a hair high, but I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Marshall destroy UConn. Instead, I think our best bet is to take Marshall over 26.5 points in this game. They have a strong enough offense to score and the defense should put them in a good field position the majority of the game.

