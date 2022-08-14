Marlon Vera lit up Dominick Cruz during their Saturday night fight.

Vera ended the UFC San Diego matchup with an absolutely devastating kick to Cruz’s face. The kick was so powerful that the sound of it will make your skin crawl.

CHITO VERA JUST KNOCKED OUT DOM CRUZ WITH A NASTY HEAD KICK #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/P6YS1RP15P — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 14, 2022

Knockouts are part of the business in MMA, but that kick was on a different level. There are light switches and timers.

Marlon Vera knocks out Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Light switches put you down immediately and timers take some time. Would we all like to guess which one Vera’s kick was?

Marlon Vera knocks out Dominick Cruz. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

It was clearly a light switch. As soon as that kick landed, it was game over for Cruz. He night was done, and that’s putting it lightly.

Seriously, the sound of that kick was unbelievable. Listening to it is borderline uncomfortable.

Marlon Vera knocks out Dominick Cruz with a kick to the head. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Congrats to Vera for securing a huge win with a kick for the ages.