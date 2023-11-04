Mark Zuckerberg Tore His ACL While Training For MMA And Will Need Surgery

Videos by OutKick

Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg tore his ACL while training for an upcoming mixed martial arts competition and had to undergo surgery.

Yes, that’s a real sentence and this really happened.

The billionaire Meta CEO alerted followers to it via an Instagram post that also showed a picture of him with a leg brace while sitting on a hospital bed.

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit,” Zuck wrote.

MARK ZUCKERBERG HAS BEEN TRAINING FOR YEARS

What’s wild about the whole thing is that just a few months ago Zuckerberg was supposed to fight Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The fact that Zuck is STILL training and gearing up for MMA fights shows that he is legit serious about stepping into the octagon; I think most people thought it was just a joke or something to get publicity like Jake Paul does.

It wasn’t. In fact, Musk has been training throughout the last couple of years in MMA and especially in jiu-jitsu where he has won various competitions.

No wonder Elon Musk kept making up excuses for why he didn’t want to fight him. Zuck wasn’t joking around!

The normal recovery time for a torn ACL is between six to nine months, but just like Aaron Rodgers wanting to get back on the football field after tearing his Achilles earlier this season, Zuck isn’t letting an injury stop him from pursuing his goal.

“Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support,” Zuckerberg wrote while also getting messages of support from UFC fighters like Henry Cejudo and even Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

So now that we all know that he’s serious about fighting in an MMA fight – the big question is how do we get him to broadcast the fight so people can watch it live?

Honestly, it may be the one thing that could save the disaster that has been Instagram Threads!