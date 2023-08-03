Mark Zuckerberg Shares His Absurd McDonald’s Order Consisting Of Thousands Of Calories

Videos by OutKick

Rumors are swirling that Facebook head honcho Mark Zuckerberg is gearing up to fight Elon Musk and the number of calories he says he consumes points to one hell of a training regimen.

Zuckerberg was scrolling through Threads (remember Threads? That was fun for about 72 hours wasn’t it?) when he came across the official McDonalds threads account posing a question: “Y’all want anything from McDonald’s?”

Isn’t social media the worst? Just a multi-billion dollar corporation begging for people to engage with them. Sad.

Well, one of those ready and raring to offer up their preferred McD’s order was none other than human-replicant Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuck replied with a Mcdonald’s order that would make even former president Donald Trump say “Jeez, guy” and it would send documentarian Morgan Spurlock into a fir of non-stop vomiting.

Zuck said he’s going with 20 nuggets, a Quarter Pounder (he did not specify if that was with cheese, but let’s assume), large fries, Oreo McFlurry, and an apple pie. Then, because believe it or not they do reanimate pretty well in the microwave, he considered some bonus burgers for later.

That’s an absurd amount of grub from the Golden Arches. When MMA fighter Mike Davis jokingly admonished the Facebook founder for crushing McDonald’s whole “in camp,” Zuck explained that he needs a ton of calories.

Man, if that’s the case – Zuck is training so hard he has to eat a McDonald’s meal built for a college football team visiting the White House so he has enough energy – Musk has his work cut out for him.

