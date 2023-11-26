Mark Stoops Reacts To Texas A&M Reports, Makes Future Plans Clear

Videos by OutKick

Mark Stoops claims he has no interest in leaving Kentucky.

Reports broke late Saturday that the head coach of the Wildcats was at the top of the list to take over at Texas A&M after Jimbo Fisher was fired. He was one of many big names tied to the job, but the reception was very icy. Some appeared on the brink of revolt as a deal appeared to be likely at any time.

The good news for angry Texas A&M fans is it appears Stoops has no interest in taking over in College Station.

“I know there’s been much speculation about me and my job situation the last couple of days. It’s true I was contacted about a potential opportunity this weekend, but after celebrating a big win against our rivals with players I love like family, I knew in my heart I couldn’t leave the University of Kentucky right now. I have a great job at a place I love, and I get to work with the best administration and greatest fan base in college football right where I’m at. I’m excited to say I’m a Wildcat,” Stoops tweeted shortly after midnight EST amid nonstop rumors.

Did Stoops pull out or did the Aggies back down? We’ll have to let the historians figure that one out.

Well, that’s about as crystal clear as it could ever get. Either that or Mark Stoops has set himself up to get crushed if he actually does leave.

You can’t tweet “I have a great job at a place I love, and I get to work with the best administration and greatest fan base in college football right where I’m at. I’m excited to say I’m a Wildcat,” and then take a new job without getting obliterated by fans.

There’s no doubt he’s making his stance clear, and locking his future plans into place. I’m sure the Wildcats were quick to start negotiating a raise as soon as Texas A&M started showing interest. At the very least, Stoops might have used the Aggies to gain a little leverage.

It really appeared like a deal could be imminent between the two sides. Yet, something clearly happened and Stoops is staying with Kentucky. What exactly went down? That remains to be seen, but for now, Kentucky fans can breathe easy. Their man isn’t going anywhere.