Mark Ruffalo Shares AI-Fakes Of Trump On Epstein’s Plane, Blames Elon Musk For His Own Mistake

Actor Mark Ruffalo has over 8 million followers on X. Last week, he shared with his followers AI-generated fakes of Donald Trump surrounded by young girls on late-pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s plane.

“Gross. #MAGA wants to paint everyone on those flights as pedophiles except the one guy who smiles in a group of young girls all headed to Epstein’s ‘Fantasy Island’ with him. My bet is there are some decent republicans left in America that may think this is going too far,” Ruffalo posted.

Users then Community Noted Nuked Ruffalo for sharing several slanderous photos of the former president.

“X users called out Ruffalo through community notes – a feature that allows contributors to add context to posts – noting that Trump’s jacket was partially blurred on one side while one girl’s arm was missing and the shadows behind the group were distorted,” reports Fox News Digital.

Ruffalo eventually deleted the posts. But he chose not to take accountability for sharing lies. Rather, he blamed Elon Musk.

“Sorry Folks. Apparently, these images are AI fakes. The fact Trump was on Epstein’s plane and what Epstein was up to is not,” Ruffalo wrote.

“Be careful. Elon’s X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%.”

Got that?

It’s not Ruffalo’s fault that he didn’t bother to fact-check the photos before endorsing them. It is Elon Musk’s fault that random people uploaded AI fakes to social media — as if Musk pre-approves every post uploaded to X.

As Elon Musk said, “He’s [Ruffalo is] not great at internalizing responsibility.”

Consider that Mark Ruffalo doesn’t even take responsibility for his own failures in Hollywood. He blames you, the viewers.

He blames your racism and sexism.

Last year, he attributed the lackluster debut of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+, an objective dud of a series, to fragile white men who are afraid of women of color.

“The rise in bad-faith IMDb reviews, particularly for projects led by women and/or BIPOC, threatens to render the site’s scores meaningless if the problem is not addressed,” Ruffalo added.

Speaking of bad-faith actors — fortunately, Community Notes exist to correct them.

If not, Ruffalo would still be telling his followers that Trump preyed upon underage females on a plane en route to Pedophile Island