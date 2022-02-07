SiriusXM Fires Host For Saying He’d Rather Die Than Watch WNBA

Videos by OutKick

SiriusXM fired PGA Tour host Mark Lye over the weekend for saying he’d rather kill himself than watch the WNBA.

“You know the LPGA Tour, to me, is a completely different tour than it was 10 years ago,” Lye said Saturday. “You couldn’t pay me to watch. You really couldn’t, because I couldn’t relate at all. It’s kind of like, if you were a basketball player, and I’m not trashing anybody, please don’t take it the wrong way.

“I saw some highlights of ladies’ basketball. Man. Is there a gun in the house? I’ll shoot myself [before] I watch that.”

Lye tweeted Sunday that his comments were not sexist:

“The fact that I can’t relate to WNBA does not make me sexist in any way. All you haters should listen to the whole segment, where I completely glorified womens golf, which I love to cover. Thanks for listening.”

On Monday, Lye told a Twitter user that his comments went too far but were not fireable.

“I was terminated about comments made about the WNBA, which I apologized for starting the next segment,” Lye concludes.

There you have it. Fired.