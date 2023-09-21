Mark Jones Also Sucks At Calling Games: Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones is best known for his bigoted behavior on social media.

His online résumé includes lying about police trying to shoot him, celebrating players’ injuries, sharing posts calling his white colleagues “racist” and his black colleagues “coons,” and telling conservative influencers with cancer to “rot in hell.”

But it turns out that Jones is also a third-rate broadcaster.

Sure, he lacks the gravitas and knowledge of a Joe Buck, Mike Tirico, Jim Nantz or Chris Fowler. That’s obvious. And he’s not the only one.

However, Jones also commits what the industry considers the cardinal sin of play-by-play commentary: he diverts attention away from the game and onto himself.

Jones’ overcompensation was on display last Saturday when ESPN tasked him to call the Colorado-Colorado State game, alongside Louis Riddick, an informed and respected analyst.

Yet viewers hardly had time to comprehend Riddick’s analysis as Jones was rapping and shouting pop culture references throughout the broadcast.

Mark Jones thinks he’s Stuart Scott with the cliches and animation. The difference is that Scott had chops and aura. Jones has neither.

Jones is amateur hour. And thus so was the call for the game last weekend.

He first praised the matchup’s atmosphere for reminding him of the BET Awards, hoping to impress those online who criticized him for marrying a white woman:

Announcer Mark Jones comparing the atmosphere of the Colorado game to the BET Awards



(🎥: @awfulannouncing) pic.twitter.com/BN8GW2nTKd — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 17, 2023

He routinely injected musical lyrics into his commentary, such as when Shilo Sanders returned an interception for a touchdown.

Example 1:

Mark Jones screaming "STUNTIN' LIKE HIS DADDY!!!" for Shilo Sanders' INT return for a TD with Lil Wayne on the sideline is iconic. pic.twitter.com/vDq8zZ1PFB — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 17, 2023

Example 2:

Mark Jones saying “21 can you do something for me” after the Shilo Sanders pick six 😂pic.twitter.com/6HQ0SuDNG9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 17, 2023

It’s not cool when Maura Ranallo references rock ‘n’ roll jams that the audience doesn’t understand during marquee boxing matches on Showtime. And it’s not cool when Mark Jones, who is over 60, tries to show viewers how hip he is during the key moments of a football game.

Jonesy, as he oddly calls himself, tries too hard:

Calm down, Mark Jones pic.twitter.com/S3Y44BzjC8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 17, 2023

Elite broadcasters depict games in rhythm. They capture the emotions of the players, coaches and fans.

Most importantly, they move out of the way when need be, to let the natural sounds of the game take over.

Mark Jones is annoying. His timing is clumsy. He shouted “Coach Prime” during mundane 1-yard gains. He read promos in the middle of plays.

It’s as if he knows nothing about the game directly in front of him.

NBA fans are used to Jones’ coverage. Particularly this past year when he would use what should be an objective position, calling a basketball game, to root against Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić, the only two white superstars in the NBA.

But it’s rare that ESPN has tasked Jones to call the biggest college football game of the week. For some reason, it did last weekend.

For many viewers, Saturday was their first experience with Mark Jones. Here are their reviews:

Mark Jones is one of the worst broadcasters I’ve ever fucking heard. I am very tempted to mute this game so I don’t have to hear his idiotic remarks anymore. Making Louis Riddick sound like a genius – which I didn’t think was possible. @MarkJonesESPN — Walsh (@coachwalshga) September 17, 2023

Mark Jones is awful — Marcus Lamar (@RealMarcusLamar) September 17, 2023

Good lord, I gotta deal with Mark Jones. Sound off. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 17, 2023

I'm muting the game. — Joe Dunham (@Joeballkopitar) September 17, 2023

100% spot on. Mark is an abject disaster and by no means should be doing this game. He sounds like a local boulder guy doing this. It’s absurd. — Dave Algonquin (@DaveAlgonquin3) September 17, 2023

Also Mark Jones sucks — T Cookies (@TreyCochran_) September 17, 2023

Mark Jones sucks. Constant clichés. Awful broadcast.



Not a single intelligent thought. That’s almost as bad as his awful lies. — BrilliantHoops (@BrilliantHoops) September 17, 2023

Mark Jones sucks and I’m not the authoritarian of race cards, but can we not question something here? https://t.co/gOUOU6dbV7 — Corbin (@okstate12) September 17, 2023

Mark Jones should be shot outta the booth in a cannon at halftime, this dude SUCKS. — beatty (@BeattyKenneth2) September 17, 2023

I didn’t get to tweet this yesterday but Mark Jones is one of the most annoying commentators of all time — IM THE BIG BAD BOOTY DADDY. 🇧🇿🏁 (@GOD_B0DY) September 17, 2023

mark jones so annoying bro😂 https://t.co/ROHu4RS4c8 — 5th grade kevin durant (@YotdJosh) September 17, 2023

Legit had no idea Jay Norvell was black. Thought he was just a really tan white guy. @espn just did a whole discussion about two black head coaches led by Mark Jones, the racist ESPN dude who said he was refusing police escorts to games because he was afraid cops would kill him. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 17, 2023

At least Jones made it to Folsom Field safely. Previously, he said he would refuse stadium security because the officers would shoot him dead for being a black man.

Note: photos show he still used stadium security that day.

Mark Jones is a bigot. He also sucks at his job. And because of racial tensions, ESPN continues to employ the piece of junk.