Mark Hubbard Throws His Club In Disgust, Ends Up Making A Hole-In-One

Golf is a ridiculous, unpredictable, frustrating sport, but those are the reasons so many of us are obsessed with the game. Mark Hubbard’s hole-in-one during Thursday’s opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic is a perfect example of just how crazy the game can be.
After playing his first 10 holes at 1-under par, Hubbard stepped to the Par 3 11th tee looking for a bit of a spark to his round. Instead, he struck his tee shot on the 216-yard hole and was immediately disgusted, but then things changed, quickly.
After striking his tee shot, Hubbard let go of his club, letting it fall to the ground unhappy with the way he struck the ball. A few seconds later, his golf ball landed just short of the green, took the perfect bounce left, and found the bottom of the cup for an ace.
His reaction to the hole-in-one is priceless.
As the old saying goes, they don’t ask how, just how many. For Hubbard, it took just one on the Par 3 11th. It must be nice to hate a shot so bad you throw your club, but ultimately pull off a phenomenal shot.
Hubbard was able to shoot 3-under on the back-nine following his ace finishing his first round at 4-under par. The 33-year-old currently sits in a tie for 15th with plenty of groups still yet to tee off on Thursday.
Had similar happen one time. Gave it too much club so it looked like it was going to go flying past the pin and off the green, but hit the pin, popped up a little, and fell in for an ace (with multiple witnesses). Strangest moment I’ve ever experienced on the course, but ultimately awesome.